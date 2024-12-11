Galaxy S25 price reports are coming in and some would call this a win

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 phones will reportedly not be seeing a price hike in certain European countries. This, if true, should give these phones a better fighting chance against Samsung’s biggest rival: Apple. The next iPhone will have an advantage over Galaxy phones when it comes to cost if Samsung chooses to increase its prices.

Retailers have allegedly provided some data about the upcoming Galaxy phones and claimed that the S25 phones will cost the same as their predecessors. This puts these phones at the following prices:

  • Galaxy S25 128 GB at €899
  • Galaxy S25 256 GB at €959
  • Galaxy S25 Plus 256 GB at €1149
  • Galaxy S25 Plus 512 GB at €1269
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra 256 GB at €1449
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra 512 GB at €1569
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra 1 TB at €1809

These prices will reportedly be valid for multiple countries in Northern Europe. Korean media on the other hand has reported that Samsung will be increasing the prices of its phones in its home region.

Furthermore, reports have come out that Qualcomm is planning a significant increase in price whenever it releases the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. This price hike will force Samsung to make its phones even more expensive unless it makes compromises elsewhere or switches to MediaTek chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reverting to rounded edges. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reverting to rounded edges. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The iPhone 16 is currently cheaper than the last gen Galaxy S24 phones and will thus remain cheaper than the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup. Price differences between the two threaten to widen to the extent that consumers might start switching to Apple just because they can’t justify the cost of admission for Samsung. Trade-in deals sweeten the pot a lot but can’t be relied on forever.

I think Samsung is finding itself in a difficult position nowadays. There have also been countless reports of Samsung Foundry’s shortcomings though a spokesperson for the company has told me that those reports were exaggerated. Nevertheless, Samsung had to abandon Exynos for the entire S25 family because it just couldn’t keep up with Snapdragon.

The S25 series will almost certainly contain some of the best phones ever made but those numbers on the price tags are starting to look scary. I do hope that prices remain unchanged and that the company is able to find a silver lining sooner rather than later.

Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

