Your Chrome tabs and benchmarks could soon be found using the Pixel launcher search bar

A Chrome feature flag called "Integrate with Android App Search" was spotted by LanceAdams on Telegram (via mobile tech journalist Mishaal Rahman AndroidPolice ) indicating that Chrome tabs and bookmarks could be found and opened by using the search bar on the Pixel Launcher. A previous version of the flag made it clear what it will do: "Donate the tabs and bookmarks to Android App Search." A feature flag, found on developer options, allows you to enable or disable a new feature without having to install an update.





While this feature should debut on Pixel models, it could end up on other Android handsets outside of the Pixel series. Last year it appeared that Google was going to allow the Pixel Launcher search bar to search from inside additional apps while it would also appear on third-party launchers. So far, though, we haven't seen this come to light. With the discovery of the "Integrate with Android App Search" flag, it's possible that we could soon see the Pixel Launcher search bar appear on third-party launchers and grab info from inside more apps.











If you don't own a Pixel but have a thing for the Pixel Launcher's search bar, a third-party app called the Pixel Search app is available from the Play Store . The app is free and the developer behind it, Rushikesh Kamewar, has 15 apps already available in the Google Play Store. The only thing the app can't do that the real Pixel Launcher search bar can is search for is system settings although Kamewar says that such a feature will eventually be added to the app.









Being able to search for your Chrome apps from the Pixel Launcher search bar will allow users to return to their Chrome browsing session without having to reopen the app. It also will allow users to reduce the number of Chrome tabs they have open, and make it easier to find Chrome bookmarks.

