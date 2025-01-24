If you use the Chrome Browser, you need to heed this security warning now!

A new security alert has been issued for the billions of people who use the Google Chrome web browser on all platforms except for one-iOS. To reiterate, those using the Chrome Browser on Android and other platforms need to heed the latest security update warning for Chrome. Incredibly, just last week the Chrome Browser was the subject of another security alert. The platforms where Chrome is vulnerable to the following vulnerabilities include Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows.





Google has updated Chrome to version 132.0.6834.122 for Android, versions 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac, and version 132.0.6834.110 for Linux. Google says that these updates will "roll out over the coming days/weeks."





The vulnerabilities include:





CVE-2025-0611-CVE-2025-0612: These are high-severity vulnerabilites that can lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data, system crashes, and Execution of arbitrary code. The latter can allow an attacker to "inject and execute their own code." Both are such serious flaws that it is recommended that those using the Chrome Browser update their software to the latest version of the browser ASAP. As Google said, "It is crucial for users to update their browsers to maintain security and prevent exploitation."



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you have Chrome on your Android handset, open the app and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. From the menu that appears, tap on Help & feedback. From that menu, press "Update Google Chrome" and you can have Chrome automatically update to the latest version when it is released. To set this up, follow these directions:





Open the Play Store app.

Tap your profile icon at the top right.

Tap Manage apps & device.

Under "Updates available," find Chrome.

Next to Chrome, tap on Update.





The Help page for Chrome on Android also includes directions on how to find an update on the version of Chrome on your computer and how to get a Chrome update for your iPhone and iPad. The Help page for Chrome on Android also includes directions on how to find an update on the version of Chrome on your computer and how to get a Chrome update for your iPhone and iPad.









With all of this talk of security updates, you might wonder whether it is worth it to install Chrome on your device especially since there are so many third-party browsers available. Since many Android phones include Chrome as the default browser, if you plan on using it, make sure you have Chrome running on the latest update.



