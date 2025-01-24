Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

If you use the Chrome Browser, you need to heed this security warning now!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps
An Android phone showing the Chrome icon on its display.
A new security alert has been issued for the billions of people who use the Google Chrome web browser on all platforms except for one-iOS. To reiterate, those using the Chrome Browser on Android and other platforms need to heed the latest security update warning for Chrome. Incredibly, just last week the Chrome Browser was the subject of another security alert. The platforms where Chrome is vulnerable to the following vulnerabilities include Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Google has updated Chrome to version 132.0.6834.122 for Android, versions 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac, and version 132.0.6834.110 for Linux. Google says that these updates will "roll out over the coming days/weeks."

The vulnerabilities include:

CVE-2025-0611-CVE-2025-0612: These are high-severity vulnerabilites that can lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data, system crashes, and Execution of arbitrary code. The latter can allow an attacker to "inject and execute their own code." Both are such serious flaws that it is recommended that those using the Chrome Browser update their software to the latest version of the browser ASAP. As Google said, "It is crucial for users to update their browsers to maintain security and prevent exploitation."

If you have Chrome on your Android handset, open the app and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. From the menu that appears, tap on Help & feedback. From that menu, press "Update Google Chrome" and you can have Chrome automatically update to the latest version when it is released. To set this up, follow these directions:

  • Open the Play Store app.
  • Tap your profile icon at the top right.
  • Tap Manage apps & device.
  • Under "Updates available," find Chrome.
  • Next to Chrome, tap on Update.

The Help page for Chrome on Android also includes directions on how to find an update on the version of Chrome on your computer and how to get a Chrome update for your iPhone and iPad.

The Samsung Internet Browser is a good replacement for Chrome on Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena - If you use the Chrome Browser, you need to heed this security warning now!
The Samsung Internet Browser is a good replacement for Chrome on Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena

With all of this talk of security updates, you might wonder whether it is worth it to install Chrome on your device especially since there are so many third-party browsers available. Since many Android phones include Chrome as the default browser, if you plan on using it, make sure you have Chrome running on the latest update. 

But if you want a browser to replace Chrome, one of the first apps I install on my new Pixel phones (and on other Android devices I've owned in the past) is the Samsung Internet Browser which you can install by tapping this link.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless