Chrome for Android adds background playback for "listen to this page" feature

"Listen to this page" feature in Chrome for Android with background play. | Images credit — 9to5Google









In addition to background playback support, the latest update to Chrome for Android also includes a number of other improvements. These include improved performance, improved security, and improved stability. If you're an Android user, be sure to update your Chrome browser to the latest version to take advantage of these new features.



I am always excited to see new accessibility features being added to popular apps. The background playback feature in Chrome for Android is a great example of this. It is a useful feature that can make a big difference for many users, and I hope to see more features like this added to Chrome and other apps in the future.

To use the background playback feature, simply start listening to a webpage using the "Listen to this page" feature. Then, switch to a different app or turn off your phone's screen. The audio will continue to play in the background. You can control the playback using the media player in the notification panel.The "Listen to this page" feature is a great way to consume web content while on the go. With the addition of background playback support, it is even more useful.