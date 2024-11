ChatGPT's creator might take on Google with its own browser

As one of the most valuable startups in the world, OpenAI reportedly has also been in talks about bringing AI features to Samsung Galaxy phones, a major partner of Google. Additionally, OpenAI has a partnership with Apple, powering the Apple Intelligence features on the latest line of iPhones with its technology.Overall, I think it's safe to say it hasn't been the best couple of months for Google's Search business. With the Department of Justice threatening to break up its Chrome browser from the rest of the company and rumors swirling that OpenAI could be its next owner, it seems like a showdown between the two companies is on the horizon.And honestly, I wouldn't be too shocked if OpenAI did launch its own browser – it feels like a natural next step for a company that already has its own search engine and ChatGPT apps.