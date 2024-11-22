ChatGPT's creator might take on Google with its own browser
Google and OpenAI have been competitors in the AI space for a while, and now it seems like their rivalry is about to intensify, with OpenAI setting its sights on the browser market.
A recent report (subscription required) reveals that OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is exploring the idea of creating a web browser that would integrate with its chatbot. The company has also reportedly discussed or even signed deals to add search features.
Building a web browser could significantly increase the popularity of ChatGPT, which is already one of the most widely used AI tools globally. However, the report suggests that OpenAI is still far from launching this browser.
As one of the most valuable startups in the world, OpenAI reportedly has also been in talks about bringing AI features to Samsung Galaxy phones, a major partner of Google. Additionally, OpenAI has a partnership with Apple, powering the Apple Intelligence features on the latest line of iPhones with its technology.
And honestly, I wouldn't be too shocked if OpenAI did launch its own browser – it feels like a natural next step for a company that already has its own search engine and ChatGPT apps.
A potential new competitor to Chrome might be on the horizon
According to the report, OpenAI has been in talks with developers from websites and apps like Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline, with sources claiming they've seen prototypes or designs of the upcoming products.
Yet, if it happens, this move could position OpenAI as a serious competitor to Google, which dominates the browser and search markets. Plus, recently, OpenAI introduced a limited version of its search engine, SearchGPT, and plans to expand it on a larger scale next year.
Example of a conversation with ChatGPT Search. | Image credit – ChatGPT
Overall, I think it's safe to say it hasn't been the best couple of months for Google's Search business. With the Department of Justice threatening to break up its Chrome browser from the rest of the company and rumors swirling that OpenAI could be its next owner, it seems like a showdown between the two companies is on the horizon.
