ChatGPT gets a major search upgrade with its own search engine
ChatGPT now has an upgraded search feature that lets you find answers to your questions with up-to-date information. This means you can get information on topics like sports scores, news, and stock quotes without having to leave the chat. Previously, you would have had to use a separate search engine to find this information.
This new search feature is designed to make it easier for you to find the information you need. Instead of having to search through multiple links and sources, you can simply ask ChatGPT a question, and it will provide you with the best possible answer. ChatGPT can also consider the full context of your chat to give you even more relevant answers.
To make this feature even more useful, the developers partnered with news and data providers to add current information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. Chats now also include links to sources, such as news articles and blog posts, so you can learn more.
The search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, trained using new synthetic data generation techniques. It leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by partners like Associated Press, Axel Springer, and The Atlantic, to provide the information users are looking for. Any website or publisher can choose to appear in ChatGPT search results. With its new search capabilities, ChatGPT is poised to become an even more powerful tool for finding information.
I'm excited about this new search feature. I think it will be a valuable addition to ChatGPT, and I can't wait to try it out. I'm also interested in seeing how it develops in the future, especially in areas like shopping and travel. I believe this update will make ChatGPT a more versatile and helpful tool for everyone.
The new search feature is available to all ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users. Enterprise and Edu users will get access in the next few weeks, at chatgpt.com and free users will get access over the coming months.
ChatGPT Search conversation. | Image credit — ChatGPT
We are convinced that AI search will be, in a near future and for the next generations, a primary way to access information, and partnering with OpenAI positions Le Monde at the forefront of this shift. It allows us to test innovations at an early stage while safeguarding journalism’s core values and integrity.
Louis Dreyfus, CEO & Publisher of Le Monde
Things that are NOT allowed: