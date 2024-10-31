ChatGPT gets a major search upgrade with its own search engine

To make this feature even more useful, the developers partnered with news and data providers to add current information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. Chats now also include links to sources, such as news articles and blog posts, so you can learn more.

The search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, trained using new synthetic data generation techniques. It leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by partners like Associated Press, Axel Springer, and The Atlantic, to provide the information users are looking for. Any website or publisher can choose to appear in ChatGPT search results. With its new search capabilities, ChatGPT is poised to become an even more powerful tool for finding information.I'm excited about this new search feature. I think it will be a valuable addition to ChatGPT, and I can't wait to try it out. I'm also interested in seeing how it develops in the future, especially in areas like shopping and travel. I believe this update will make ChatGPT a more versatile and helpful tool for everyone.