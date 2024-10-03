Microsoft and Nvidia back ChatGPT maker's $6.6 billion funding – Apple stays out
Not too long ago, we mentioned that OpenAI was in talks to raise several billion dollars in a new funding round, potentially boosting its valuation to over $100 billion. Well, the ChatGPT creator has now confirmed that it has successfully wrapped up this highly anticipated funding round.
The company behind ChatGPT has secured $6.6 billion from investors, which could push its valuation to $157 billion, solidifying its status as one of the most valuable private companies globally.
Additionally, the company is experiencing executive shake-ups, highlighted by the sudden exit of its long-serving Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, along with two leading researchers. Their departures reportedly stem from ongoing tensions between the product and safety teams within the organization.
OpenAI's skyrocketing popularity and valuation have truly captured global attention. Since ChatGPT's debut, the platform has skyrocketed to 250 million weekly active users. In just a couple of years, the company's worth has soared from $14 billion in 2021 to $157 billion, with revenue jumping from zero to $3.6 billion.
Now, OpenAI has assured investors that it is still on the hunt for artificial general intelligence (AGI) – basically, AI that could outsmart humans – as it dives deeper into commercialization and aims for profitability. Let's hope this pursuit doesn't come at the expense of safety. However, given the stakes, I think the time is ripe for regulators to step up their game and keep a closer eye on AI companies.
The funding round has drawn in familiar venture capital heavyweights like Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, along with OpenAI's largest corporate supporter, Microsoft, and fresh interest from Nvidia. Interestingly, Apple, which was rumored to be considering an investment in OpenAI, ultimately decided not to join this funding round.
The new funding will allow us to double down on our leadership in frontier AI research, increase compute capacity, and continue building tools that help people solve hard problems.
– OpenAI, October 2024
The closing of this funding round comes at a time when OpenAI is undergoing significant restructuring, planning to transition to a for-profit model. Reportedly, investors have been given the option to withdraw their funds if these changes aren't completed within two years.
