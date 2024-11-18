The DOJ has demanded Google sell off Chrome, making OpenAI a potential next owner

Department of Justice

Proposals to make Google sell Android were considered

In addition to forcing Google to sell off Chrome, insiders claim that officials had also discussed making the company sell its Android operating system. This proposal, for the time being, was considered too radical and dialed back.Instead another proposal will include making Google “decouple” Android from its services which include search and the Play Store. Officials also want Google to be more transparent with advertisers going forward about where their ads appear.Chrome won’t go cheap on account of how big it is but, as noted by Bloomberg analysts, most buyers who can afford it are under antitrust scrutiny themselves: like Amazon. One viable option is OpenAI which could greatly complement its recently launched GPT-powered search service. If this does happen OpenAI will become an even bigger and stronger company since the popularity of ChatGPT.Chrome being separated from Google would mean a drastically different search and AI industry going forward. While some praise the move and want to see Google’s undeniable monopoly broken, others warn that such a move would give an advantage to non-American competitors.One thing’s for sure: Google and Chrome being distinct alongside a decoupled Android OS is going to make for some radically different Pixel phones in the future.