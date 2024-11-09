Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

ChatGPT went down briefly Friday evening affecting Siri on some iPhone models

ChatGPT is having issues according to Downdetector.com with the site seeing the number of complaints submitted from users soar from 28 at 5:48 pm ET to a whopping 16,229 at 7:18 pm ET. This outage is affecting those using an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max running the iOS 18.2 beta. With ChatGPT down you might notice that Siri's integration with ChatGPT. which allows you to decide if OpenAI's chatbot can answer a query directed at Siri, is not working.

OpenAI's status page at 3 am ET shows that ChatGPT is still considered to be unavailable even though the same page notes that a fix was implemented hours ago. The page also says that the chatbot was down from 7:06 pm ET to 7:30 pm ET with a small number of users still unable to access ChatGPT as late as 8pm ET.

Meanwhile, at Downdetector the official word is that ChatGPT is having "possible problems" although the number of complaints submitted to the site declined quickly after peaking and has remained stable. Of the complaints, 88% of them were from users unable to connect to ChatGPT while 10% complained about the website, and 2% could not log in.

At 3:12 am ET, the Siri integration with ChatGPT on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18.2 beta 2 was back up and running as was the ChatGPT iOS app. It isn't clear whether some areas are still having issues since, as previously noted, the OpenAI status page still seems to include a red-lettered warning about the availability of the AI chatbot. Additionally, Downdetector has yet to issue the "all-clear" sign for OpenAI.

UPDATE: This is why we continue to press buttons. At 3:18 am ET, OpenAI  removed the warning on its status page and replaced it with the words "All Systems Operational." Downdetector hasn't made any change to its level of concern although the number of complaints at 3:07 am ET was only eight. Considering that the app's baseline for complaints is only two, the fact that the number of complaints is four times the baseline could be why Downdetector still has OpenAI highlighted.

Similarly, YouTube also might be experiencing issues according to Downdetector even though it doesn't seem to show the typical patten seen when an app has an outage. When that happens, you normally see a single spike in the number of complaints. Complaints about YouTube have been above the baseline all day topping out at only 65 at 10:39 pm ET. At 3:09 am ET, there were 23 submissions against a baseline of only eight which indicates that YouTube users have nothing to worry about at this moment.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

