ChatGPT app is coming to Android next week; pre-register now to have it automatically installed

Currently, only iOS users have the ability to use conversational AI chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI's own mobile app. But next week will be Android users' turn to install the app if they so choose, and unlike AI platforms, we are not hallucinating. If you tap on this link , you'll be taken to the Google Play Store listing for the free ChatGPT app. Tapping on the blue button will allow you to pre-register the app on your Android device. According to the Play Store, the advantage of pre-registering is that the app will be installed on your phone automatically once it is available.





The Play Store listing says, "This official app is free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI. With ChatGPT in your pocket, you’ll find:



· Instant answers.

· Tailored advice.

· Creative inspiration.

· Professional input.

· Learning opportunities.





According to TechCrunch , over 500,000 iOS users installed the ChatGPT app from the App Store the first week it was available. Since the Android app says that it syncs user history across devices, if you use one platform at home and the other at the office, your ChatGPT history will be available to you from both locations.









Also, we should point out that while Android users won't have the OpenAI app until sometime this coming week, they have been able to use ChatGPT via the Bing app or by going to the mobile browser on their device and heading to OpenAI.com. But if you prefer the ease of using a mobile app, you should open the Play Store on your Android phone and search for ChatGPT. As you can see from the image we've embedded, you'll be offered the opportunity to pre-register the app which is something you should do.





We don't have the exact date when OpenAI will start rolling out the Android version of ChatGPT, but sometime next week it should hit your Android device automatically if you agreed to pre-register it on your Android phone or tablet.

