Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Bing just beat Google in the race to have its AI chatbot as your smartphone home screen widget

Microsoft Apps
3
Bing just beat Google in the race to have its AI chatbot as your smartphone home screen widget
Earlier this month, Google made its intentions reportedly known to bring its AI chatbot, Bard, to Android devices as a home screen widget. However, in a blog post today, Microsoft's Bing has announced that they are rolling out their own this week to both Android and iOS. 

Although no timeframe was given on when the Bard Android widget would be available, we knew that this was an important next step considering Google's recent laser focus on AI, as evident in every single Google I/O presentation this year. It was also rumored that this widget would come first to Pixel phones before it makes its way to other Android devices.

Now, Microsoft is once again beating Google to the punch when it comes to rolling out its contextual AI chatbot on as many platforms as possible. Bing AI will now be part of the Bing app on both Android and iOS with a Bing Chat widget available to be added on the home screen.


Widgets are a great way to get timely information at a glance, or directly access features in your favorite apps. This week, we’re launching a new Bing Chat widget that you can add to your iOS or Android home screen. Soon, you’ll be able to click the Bing icon to land directly in the new Bing Chat experience, or click the microphone icon to verbally ask a question.

This isn't Microsoft's first attempt at bringing Bing's AI chatbot to mobile, though. Earlier last month, Microsoft incorporated Bing Chat into the SwiftKey app for Android, a feature that has been expanded upon starting today by adding an AI compose feature that will help you draft a message based on your preferred tone, format, and length.

To round things off as far as AI is concerned, Microsoft is also making contextual chat improvements in the Edge mobile app, adding the capability to ask it questions about the page in the mobile browser you are currently viewing, including asking it to summarize it. It's evident that Microsoft is taking its investment in OpenAI very seriously and does not intend to sit on its laurels, specially not following Google's very recent AI-heavy Google I/O event.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless