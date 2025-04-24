Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are going to hate carrier pricing intentions

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
AT&T T-Mobile Verizon price
With the customer base shrinking, it's natural to expect AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to bring out the big guns - price cuts - to attract customers. Except it's not going to happen.

T-Mobile and Verizon have in recent times introduced price guarantees and increased hotspot data allowance to remain competitive. That's going to be the extent of their competitiveness though — one-upping each other on promotions. They are unlikely to reduce prices to outdo each other.

I do not sense that there is a price war. Verizon has been unusually promotional and its ad spending in March was surprisingly high, but there is no overall price war.
—Jeff Moore, principal Wave7 Research, April 2025

Analysts that don't believe a price war is underway or on the horizon. If anything, prices have gone up this year, either directly or indirectly. That doesn't necessarily mean customers are worse off, with Verizon's consumer chief, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, reminding everyone that the price of core phone services has not gone up, and customers are only paying more because of added perks, such as subscriptions.

It's always a competitive market. We pulse in and out [with] promotions as we see volumes in the market and when we have an opportunity to go for volumes, we go for it. We like our playbook. It's an aggressive playbook.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath, president Verizon’s Consumer Group, April 2025

All in all, it's said to be a win-win situation for everyone - customers are getting more value while carriers are enjoying beefier margins.

We are starting to see operators trying to compete based on service price stability.
—Avi Greengart, president Techsponential, April 2025

There is no question that promotional activity and promotional value have been increasing over the last six months.
—Adeeva Fritz, senior director Navi, April 2025


Analysts who keep close tabs on the industry, including Wave7 Research's Jeff Moore, Techsponential's Avi Greengart, Navi's Adeeva Fritz, Recon Analytics's Roger Entner, and MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett have all burst the bubble that a price war is looming.

I wouldn't go to the point of calling it a price war, but I would say it is healthy competition. The last time I checked the prices are going up in the industry. Service revenue is going up and prices are holding pretty much stable. We have active competition.
—Roger Entner, founder Recon Analytics, April 2025

Verizon may be going all out on promotions and carriers may not be curtailing smartphone subsidy rates or discounts on new phones, but that's about it. Subsidies are a huge cost for carriers, and according to some estimates, they eat up 50 percent of the revenue a customer will bring to a company over their contract. Carriers are more into keeping things stable and tapping into promotions to court customers.

Recommended Stories
there’s no mistaking that we are in a promotions war, with handset subsidies reaching all-time highs and, in many cases, now accounting for as much as half the revenue expected over a customer’s contract life
—Craig Moffett, MoffettNathanson, April 2025

A report published by New Street Research analysts based on recent offers from Comcast, T-Mobile, and Verizon has also concluded that prices are rising.

Carrier execs agree that the market is competitive but they have expressed no interest in engaging in a price war either. They also don't seem to be interested in customers who are not profitable and would rather go after high-value customers.

Competition is always vibrant in this space, and there's always going to be competition, either on rates or competition on devices. The nature of competition kind of ebbs and flows.

The way I think about it is when you look at what consumers are getting for what they pay, it's better than ever. And then when you look at the health of the overall industry, it's better than ever.
—Jon Freier, president T-Mobile Consumer Group, April 2025

The bottom line is that while there may not be price cuts, customers are not paying more for phone service but carriers are earning more due to the added perks.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless