AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are going to hate carrier pricing intentions

T-Mobile

Verizon





—Jeff Moore, principal Wave7 Research, April 2025



Analysts that don't believe a price war is underway or on the horizon. If anything, prices have gone up this year, either directly or indirectly. That doesn't necessarily mean customers are worse off, with Verizon 's consumer chief, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, reminding everyone that the price of core phone services has not gone up, and customers are only paying more because of added perks, such as subscriptions. Analysts that don't believe a price war is underway or on the horizon. If anything, prices have gone up this year, either directly or indirectly. That doesn't necessarily mean customers are worse off, with's consumer chief, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, reminding everyone that the price of core phone services has not gone up, and customers are only paying more because of added perks, such as subscriptions.

—Sowmyanarayan Sampath, president Verizon ’s Consumer Group, April 2025





All in all, it's said to be a win-win situation for everyone - customers are getting more value while carriers are enjoying beefier margins.





—Avi Greengart, president Techsponential, April 2025





—Adeeva Fritz, senior director Navi, April 2025









Analysts who keep close tabs on the industry, including Wave7 Research's Jeff Moore, Techsponential's Avi Greengart, Navi's Adeeva Fritz, Recon Analytics's Roger Entner, and MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett have all burst the bubble that a price war is looming.





—Roger Entner, founder Recon Analytics, April 2025



Verizon may be going all out on promotions and carriers may not be curtailing smartphone subsidy rates or discounts on new phones, but that's about it. Subsidies are a huge cost for carriers, and according to some estimates, they eat up 50 percent of the revenue a customer will bring to a company over their contract. Carriers are more into keeping things stable and tapping into promotions to court customers. may be going all out on promotions and carriers may not be curtailing smartphone subsidy rates or discounts on new phones, but that's about it. Subsidies are a huge cost for carriers, and according to some estimates, they eat up 50 percent of the revenue a customer will bring to a company over their contract. Carriers are more into keeping things stable and tapping into promotions to court customers.



Recommended Stories

—Craig Moffett, MoffettNathanson, April 2025



A report published by New Street Research analysts based on recent offers from Comcast, T-Mobile , and Verizon has also concluded that prices are rising. A report published by New Street Research analysts based on recent offers from Comcast,, andhas also concluded that prices are rising.





Carrier execs agree that the market is competitive but they have expressed no interest in engaging in a price war either. They also don't seem to be interested in customers who are not profitable and would rather go after high-value customers.





—Jon Freier, president T-Mobile Consumer Group, April 2025