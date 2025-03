A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything

Verizon

-OneFourtyFivePilot on Reddit, March 2025



A $10/month mobile hotspot (which would add to their bill, not lower it)

A $600 discount on a phone—if they added a new line

That's hardly the kind of loyalty reward a customer expects after 20+ years. And they're not alone.



Other longtime customers also shared their stories







-Anonymoushipopotomus on Reddit, March 2025



Many others in the thread echoed similar experiences, with some advising OneFourtyFivePilot to switch to an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which often provides lower prices for similar services.



The reality of big carriers





Verizon , T-Mobile adjust their plans regularly, and longtime customers - who often stay on older plans - are sometimes left with limited options.

Unfortunately, price hikes are nothing new in the telecom industry. Large carriers like AT&T , andadjust their plans regularly, and longtime customers - who often stay on older plans - are sometimes left with limited options.





Verizon remains one of the most reliable networks in the U.S., for some, the rising costs may outweigh the benefits. There's a growing trend of people seeking out MVNO's and thinking of abandoning the Big Three. In the end of the day, people vote with their money , don't they? And whileremains one of the most reliable networks in the U.S., for some, the rising costs may outweigh the benefits.

Loyalty to a carrier used to mean something. Customers who stuck around for years - sometimes decades - often expected a little goodwill in return. But as recent events have shown, that's not always the case.Following T-Mobile 's price hikes that affected long-time customers, Verizon users are now sharing similar frustrations. One such customer, Reddit user OneFourtyFivePilot, has been withfor over 20 years, only to be hit with a sudden $5 per device, per month increase on their bill. The reason? Their plan was "too old."Looking for a way to lower costs, they reached out to's customer service, only to be offered a $4 monthly savings - a barely noticeable difference. Understandably, this wasn't the solution they were hoping for.Whiledid suggest loyalty discounts, they weren't exactly what the customer had in mind. Instead of a meaningful reduction, they were given two offers:One commenter, Anonymoushipopotomus, described their own situation:Whether OneFourtyFivePilot will make the switch remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: loyalty doesn't always pay off the way customers expect.