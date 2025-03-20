A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything

Verizon

Verizon

-OneFourtyFivePilot on Reddit, March 2025



Verizon

A $10/month mobile hotspot (which would add to their bill, not lower it)

A $600 discount on a phone—if they added a new line

That's hardly the kind of loyalty reward a customer expects after 20+ years. And they're not alone.

Other longtime customers also shared their stories







-Anonymoushipopotomus on Reddit, March 2025



Many others in the thread echoed similar experiences, with some advising OneFourtyFivePilot to switch to an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which often provides lower prices for similar services.



Recommended Stories

The reality of big carriers





Verizon , T-Mobile adjust their plans regularly, and longtime customers - who often stay on older plans - are sometimes left with limited options.

Unfortunately, price hikes are nothing new in the telecom industry. Large carriers like AT&T , andadjust their plans regularly, and longtime customers - who often stay on older plans - are sometimes left with limited options.





Verizon remains one of the most reliable networks in the U.S., for some, the rising costs may outweigh the benefits. There's a growing trend of people seeking out MVNO's and thinking of abandoning the Big Three. In the end of the day, people vote with their money , don't they? And whileremains one of the most reliable networks in the U.S., for some, the rising costs may outweigh the benefits.