Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US

By
9comments
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint has led to higher prices for US consumers, according to Rewheel.

The research firm has found that monthly prices are about two to three times higher and gigabyte rates are five to six times higher in markets with only three mobile network operators.

In contrast, a market with four mobile networks fosters healthier competition, resulting in lower prices for customers.

In markets with only three major network operators, consumers pay three times more for mobile plans with 100GB of data and also pay 60 percent more every month for fixed broadband services.

That's perhaps the reason why the T-Mobile and Sprint merger made the US one of the most expensive markets in the world, even as prices of voice and data plans and broadband plans continue to fall across most European and OECD countries.

Before T-Mobile and Sprint's merger in 2020, prices were falling in the US, but after that, prices either stopped falling completely or decreased at a lower rate.The findings were based on the monthly prices of plans with 50GB of data, 10 Mbit/s speeds, and at least 1,000 minutes.

T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US


This doesn't align with a report from CTIA, which claims that the cost per megabyte of data decreased by a whopping 98 percent from 2012 to 2022.

Dish was meant to replace Sprint as the country's fourth largest provider, notes Light Reading, but the company's struggles keep it from becoming a threat to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, all of whom view price hikes as an important part of their strategy to boost revenue.

The increase in prices hasn't impacted customer loyalty though, with all three carriers reporting historically low levels of churn (number of customers leaving a company) for the first quarter.

That doesn't mean they are happy though, as made clear by a recent report that says some MVNOs rank higher for customer satisfaction than the three major network operators.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless