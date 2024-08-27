Another big Pei day as Nothing has become something

We know that Nothing CEO Carl Pei likes to tip off everyone about new phones, new accessories, new features, etc. And he must surely feel great about the success of Nothing coming on the heels of the success he had creating OnePlus .with co-founder Pete Lau back in 2013. At that time, Pei was only 24. Next month, Pei will turn 35 and he recently posted a tweet revealing data from technology market analysis firm Canalys showing that Nothing is the world's fastest-growing brand for smartphones and wireless earbuds.









Getting back to the tweet posted by Pei on "X," he writes that he is "Excited to share that Nothing is the world’s fastest growing brand for smartphones and wireless earbuds." During the second quarter of this year, Nothing's smartphones generated a stunning global year-over-year increase of 693%. For the first half of 2024, Nothing's smartphone business had an annual increase in sales of 246%.





The data shows that during the first half of 2024, Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the U.K., Japan, Saudi Arabia, and India. Available from its website , Nothing is currently offering three smartphone models: the Nothing (2), the mid-range Nothing (2a), and the Nothing (2a) Plus.



As for wireless earbuds, Nothing led the way with an incredible 769% year-over-year growth rate worldwide during the second quarter. During the quarter, Nothing's wireless earbuds were the fastest growing brand in the U.S., France, Spain, Netherlands, and Italy. For the first half of this year, Nothing had a leading 331% year-over-year increase worldwide in wireless earbuds to lead the category. On the website, you'll find the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a).



