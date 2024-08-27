Another big Pei day as Nothing has become something

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
We know that Nothing CEO Carl Pei likes to tip off everyone about new phones, new accessories, new features, etc. And he must surely feel great about the success of Nothing coming on the heels of the success he had creating OnePlus.with co-founder Pete Lau back in 2013. At that time, Pei was only 24. Next month, Pei will turn 35 and he recently posted a tweet revealing data from technology market analysis firm Canalys showing that Nothing is the world's fastest-growing brand for smartphones and wireless earbuds.

When Pei left OnePlus in October 2020, the brand was well-established, even in the U.S., thus making it an oddity among the brands under the BBK Electronics umbrella. The smartphone brands owned by China's BBK are OPPO, VIVO, OnePlus, iqoo and Realme. OnePlus is actually a subsidiary of Oppo.


Getting back to the tweet posted by Pei on "X," he writes that he is "Excited to share that Nothing is the world’s fastest growing brand for smartphones and wireless earbuds." During the second quarter of this year, Nothing's smartphones generated a stunning global year-over-year increase of 693%. For the first half of 2024, Nothing's smartphone business had an annual increase in sales of 246%.

The data shows that during the first half of 2024, Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the U.K., Japan, Saudi Arabia, and India. Available from its website, Nothing is currently offering three smartphone models: the Nothing (2), the mid-range Nothing (2a), and the Nothing (2a) Plus.

As for wireless earbuds, Nothing led the way with an incredible 769% year-over-year growth rate worldwide during the second quarter. During the quarter, Nothing's wireless earbuds were the fastest growing brand in the U.S., France, Spain, Netherlands, and Italy. For the first half of this year, Nothing had a leading 331% year-over-year increase worldwide in wireless earbuds to lead the category. On the website, you'll find the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a).

You have to hand it to Carl Pei. After working with Pete Lau to make a household name out of OnePlus (at least in the households of phone enthusiasts), Pei has done it again turning Nothing into something.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

