Motorola Razr (2024) will probably make you want a flip phone
A recent leak has revealed that the Razr Plus (2024) will boast 68W wireless charging, positioning it as one of the fastest-charging clamshell devices on the market. Now, why is this a big deal? Well, for me, as someone who appreciates the clamshell form factor but hasn't made the switch yet, it's reassuring to see continuous improvements with each new generation, and fast charging has become a sought-after feature for many of us in 2024.
And speaking of 2024, remember when flip phones took the world by storm? It was back in the late 1990s, and man, they were cool. Just flipping open the phone to make a call, send a text, or whatever – it had a certain charm. I remember saving up every penny just to snag one because my old Siemens phone couldn't hold a candle to those sleek Motorola flip phones. Yup, Motorola was the real MVP in making flip phones all the rage, a trend that lasted well into the early 2010s.
The clamshell form factor started losing its appeal in the late 2000s and early 2010s, as touchscreen smartphones began to dominate the market. However, it's making a comeback in recent years, and once again, Motorola is a major player. And its next-generation clamshell foldables, the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), also known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, are set to launch soon. And as I mentioned, the Razr Plus (2024) might just be the fastest charging clamshell out there.
Why is fast charging important?
The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) on this picture supports only up 30W wired and 5W wireless charging (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
When it comes to clamshell foldables, they're not exactly known for their big batteries, right? However, the tides might turn as rumors are swirling that the Razr Plus (2024) and even the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come with 4000mAh batteries. That's pretty exciting! Right now, one of the best in battery life is the vivo X Flip, with its 4400mAh battery.
Having fast charging is a big deal because with a 4000mAh battery, you might find yourself hunting for an outlet during the day. Being able to quickly top up your battery to a decent level is super handy, especially when we're all pretty much glued to our phones.
Not only in terms of battery and charging but overall, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is looking pretty darn impressive. And it's not just riding on the coattails of its beloved predecessors; it's bringing some serious mojo of its own.
Also, rumors are swirling that its price might stay put from the previous generation, making it a savvy pick if you're eyeing a return to the clamshell scene.
Recommended Stories
For example, I've been eager to snag one ever since I saw Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, flaunt that Motorola Razr V in The Devil Wears Prada. Sure, this time it'll have a touchscreen, but hey, I've been patiently waiting for them to, you know... get better. And it looks like the time may finally be here.
Is the Motorola Razr (2024) series the best starter clamshell phone?
Render of the upcoming Razr Plus (2024)
In many ways, I believe so. Firstly, if the price indeed stays unchanged, we're talking about $699 for the standard Razr (2024) and $999 for the top-tier Razr Plus (2024). Now, I get it that's not chump change, but the latter should come packed with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for that tag.
When we look at its main rival, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected to land on shelves at $1179 for the 512GB storage version and with only 8GB of RAM, the Moto's price starts to look quite reasonable.
The Motorola Razr series rocks a stylish, compact, and lightweight design. The front screen, in particular, is a game-changer, and word on the street is that both the standard and high-end models will sport larger cover screens this year, which is pretty sweet.
Yeah, flip phones have their charm, but constantly unfolding your phone for every little task can get old quickly. That's why the Razr stands out – you can do almost everything right on the small screen, from scrolling through TikTok to navigating with Maps. Plus, it's got a full-sized keyboard that's surprisingly comfy to use.
Motorola is aiming high in the flip phone arena, and it's got some serious perks up its sleeve. Think attractive design, all-screen front, a crease-less main screen, a capable camera system, and nifty extras like fast charging – an area where market leader Samsung is lagging behind. Take a peek at what's in store for the upcoming high end clamshell model from Motorola:
Yeah, the price might seem a bit steep, especially for the Razr Plus (2024), but here's the good news: Motorola often dishes out some sweet deals, so you can nab it for a lot less.
Foldables are gaining serious traction with each new release, and it seems like every company wants in on the action. When it comes to clamshell foldables, the cool factor is definitely making a comeback. But when we talk about book-style foldables, it's a whole different story – at least in my opinion. I mean, can you ever picture a movie character whipping out a Galaxy Z Fold 5 and looking cool? I sure can't, but that is a topic for another time.
Display
Size
Technology
P-OLED
Refresh rate
165Hz
Screen-to-body
85.19 %
Peak brightness
1400 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
Folding inside the device, HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Additional display
3.6 inches, 1066 pixels 1056 x, P-OLED
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPU
Adreno
RAM
Internal storage
256GB
OS
Android (14)
Battery
Capacity
3800 mAh
Charging
Motorola TurboPower
Camera
Rear
Dual camera
Main camera
Second camera
13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
Front
32 MP
Design
Materials
Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Yes; IP52
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Cellular
5G
5G Ready
See the full Motorola razr Plus (2024) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
