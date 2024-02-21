Why do you care if cameras by Zeiss, Hasselblad, or Leica are suddenly no more on your flagship?

“a mixture of Sumerian, Aramaic and Babylonian”

Leica cameras are a German folklore legend that materializes only after you start making some serious $$$. Yes, Leica is expensive. Renowned for their exceptional build quality and minimalist design, these cameras offer a shooting experience that’s luxurious and intuitive at the same time. Leica makes lenses as well, which are known for unparalleled sharpness and a signature Leica bokeh that turns simple pictures into a picturesque state-of-the-art masterpiece.

Hasselblad is just another way of saying "I'm rarer than a millennial who hasn't taken a selfie". These Swedish medium format beasts deliver just what many professionals in high-end fashion, portrait, and landscape photography need: extraterrestrial image quality, resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity, and detail.

Zeiss is by far the most accessible (and popular) of the three, but that doesn't make it any less premium by any stretch of the imagination. Zeiss lenses are celebrated for their cutting-edge optical technology and precision engineering, providing photographers with sharp, contrasty images across a wide range of shooting conditions.

Huawei and Leica – Announced in 2015, this major partnership gave birth to the Huawei P9 smartphone with a dual main camera. Very stylish. However, due to the US sanctions against Huawei, this collaboration with Leica ended in March 2022.

Xiaomi and Leica – Mere months after the Huawei/Leica breakup, Xiaomi won the heart of Leica and in May 2022, the two brands announced a long-term cooperation. Shortly after, the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro duo were unveiled with Leica cameras. Fast forward to February 2024: we're days away from the official unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and we're eager to see what this beast could do. There are promotional shots, but the real judging will come from users who are not paid by Xiaomi to produce the most outstanding shots they can.

Motorola and Hasselblad – Back in the mid-2010s, Motorola collaborated with Hasselblad for a smartphone with interchangeable Moto Z modules. One of the mods was a Hasselblad camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and 10x optical magnification. This didn't convince aspiring mobile photographers and as a result, Motorola abandoned the idea.

OnePlus and Hasselblad – Now we're talking. This time, Hasselblad really nailed it. This partnership dates back to 2021 when the OnePlus 9 flagship was announced (the camera interface in the Pro mode is designed to resemble that of a Hasselblad camera). In 2022, Oppo also joined the Hasselblad partnership which culminated in the Oppo Find N3, a.k.a. the OnePlus Open: finally, a book-style foldable phone with a great camera.

Nokia and (Carl) Zeiss – It's 2005 and Nokia is still king ('member the Sony Ericsson K750i?) and on

– It’s 2005 and Nokia is still king (‘member the Sony Ericsson K750i?) and on the camera module of the Nokia N90 phone there was an inscription that read “Carl Zeiss”. On a side note: Carl Zeiss and simply “Zeiss” are the same thing, the company ditched the “Carl” post-2010. Some years later, Nokia and Carl Zeiss made the Lumia 1020 camera-centric phone with a 41 MP image sensor and optical stabilization. Hey, don’t scoff, that was great back in the day!

Sony and Zeiss – A match made in heaven. On paper, at least – Sony and Zeiss have been developing top-notch lenses for Sony’s mirrorless cameras for years. When translated to Sony’s mobile phones, things are somewhat different and fall short of expectations – not in quality, but in popularity. Given both brands' legendary status, one expects this partnership to be the most successful of them all, but the invisible hand of the market works in mysterious ways. Or maybe Sony’s Xperia line is priced insanely and that’s why people keep forgetting about it.

vivo and Zeiss – This one is under the radar for many people, because vivo is – how do I say this gently – not exactly the most popular brand out there, especially in the West. This only makes the satisfaction of taking photos with a vivo/Zeiss phone even greater: non-PhoneArena readers in your inner circle will never believe you that a phone that isn't a Galaxy S-something or the latest iPhone takes pictures this good. Thanks, vivo X100 Pro!

Is something missing?

Smartphones have plateaued, smartphone photography – not yet

