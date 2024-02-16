OnePlus, Oppo partnership with Hasselblad ending? The Vivo and Zeiss collaboration is also done, rumors say
For example, the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the kind of beast that takes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with TWO periscope zoom cameras.
Years ago, Leica was collaborating with Huawei, but that partnership ended. That’s how XMAGE, Huawei’s own smartphone photography system, was born.
What’s the story?
Several tipsters are all saying the same – that Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo could follow in Huawei’s steps, meaning their partnerships are ending soon and the brand could be moving to their own photography systems. So far, the Xiaomi+Leica collaboration has been excluded from those rumors.
“So there is a chance that the OnePlus/OPPO & Hasselblad partnership may get canceled, since it has not delivered enough camera improvements”, well-known tipster Yogesh Brar says in an X/Twitter post:
So there is a chance that the OnePlus/OPPO & Hasselblad partnership may get cancelled, since it has not delivered enough camera improvements.— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 14, 2024
But the Vivo & Zeiss and Xiaomi & Leica partnerships have been very successful.
They won't cancel.
Which is your favt partnership?
According to him, the Vivo/Zeiss partnership is not ending.
Bad News is that I am seeing alot of signs that Vivo × Zeiss is really breaking apart. The partnership is going to expire by the end of this year, I don't know whether the X110 Series will be the last Co-Engineered product or the upcoming X Fold 3 Series is the last.… pic.twitter.com/dvvzyhThaR— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) February 15, 2024
BIG : It seems Oppo Find X7 Ultra and OnePlus 12 is the last work of Oppo/OnePlus×Hasselblad. The contract will expire this year and will not be renewed.— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) February 13, 2024
They will create their own Imaging brand similar to Huawei×Xmage, Hasselblad is gone.
Vivo×Zeiss is also to follow suit pic.twitter.com/MrPpvhk6wZ
