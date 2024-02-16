Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

OnePlus, Oppo partnership with Hasselblad ending? The Vivo and Zeiss collaboration is also done, rumors say

Android Camera OnePlus Oppo
It’s no secret that OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo manufacture some of the best phones for aspiring photographers. The “Ugh, my dedicated camera is too heavy, I won’t take it with me this time” situations in a photographer’s life are common and, since the best camera is the one you have with you, you better have the best possible camera-phone.

Yes, Samsung’s Galaxy S line and the iPhones (oh, well, let’s not exclude Google’s Pixels!) are great for photographers – the point is, there are so many brands and models to choose from besides the giants, like phones from OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo (and, of course, Xiaomi) among others.

For example, the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the kind of beast that takes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with TWO periscope zoom cameras.

What you’ve noticed is that all the aforementioned Chinese brands show off a partnership with a legendary photography brand – OnePlus and Oppo have been collaborating with Hasselblad for years now, Vivo has the legendary Zeiss branding on its back, and Xiaomi is working with German heavyweight Leica.

Years ago, Leica was collaborating with Huawei, but that partnership ended. That’s how XMAGE, Huawei’s own smartphone photography system, was born.

What’s the story?


Several tipsters are all saying the same – that Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo could follow in Huawei’s steps, meaning their partnerships are ending soon and the brand could be moving to their own photography systems. So far, the Xiaomi+Leica collaboration has been excluded from those rumors.

“So there is a chance that the OnePlus/OPPO & Hasselblad partnership may get canceled, since it has not delivered enough camera improvements”, well-known tipster Yogesh Brar says in an X/Twitter post:



According to him, the Vivo/Zeiss partnership is not ending.

This is in contrast with what tipster Kartikey Singh claims:


... and:


