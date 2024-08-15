Now’s the time to act on this brilliant Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Do you remember Best Buy's Deal of the Day on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ from a couple of weeks ago? No problem if you can't recall seeing it, for Amazon now has an even better offer to show you. Starting today, the merchant gives you a $120 discount on the 128GB configuration. The 256GB model receives an even sweeter $150 price cut, though only in Gray.

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $150 off at Amazon

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB in Gray enjoys a tempting $150 price cut at Amazon. The limited-time promo doesn't land it at its best price, but you won't find the same deal at Best Buy right now. Get yours and save $150 while you can.
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and save $120

Don't need 256GB of storage onboard your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+? Get the 128GB model instead. This one is now $120 off at Amazon in all four available colors. Like the 256GB variant, the deal on this version will only stay live for a short while.
$120 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Both promos will only stay up for a little while, so you might not want to wait too long and take advantage immediately. In case you're wondering, Best Buy doesn't match the same deal at the time of writing. Also, you can only find a similar discount at Walmart (on the 256GB model) from a third-party seller.

With a starting price of just under $600 and about $700 for the larger-sized version, the Samsung device is one of the best Android tablets in its price range. It's a versatile device with high water and dust resistance (IP68) and a beautiful 12.4-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 90Hz refresh rates.

You also have the respectable mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset that handles everyday tasks and some games like a breeze! If you pick the 256GB model, you can also enjoy advanced multitasking, as it features 12GB RAM. In comparison, the base storage version has 8GB RAM.

One of the best things about this device is the S Pen support. Just like some of the best Samsung tablets, this one arrives with the S Pen in the box. In other words, you can sketch, take notes, and do anything you want. Additionally, the model has a decent camera setup for video chats and a long battery life of up to 20 hours.

While it's not currently at its best price, as we saw it at even lower prices during this year's Amazon Prime Day, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ packs a punch at its current price. If you don't need insane horsepower, this could be your perfect everyday tablet. Get one in your preferred storage configuration and save while you still can.
