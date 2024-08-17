The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we spotted the stylish and powerful Bose SoundLink Flex dropping down to its best price at Amazon. Back then, the merchant offered a 27% markdown on the model in Black. And do you know what? This deal is still live, meaning one of the best waterproof speakers for summer still arrives at a cool $40 discount.

The Bose SoundLink Flex (Black) is still 27% off at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex in Black remains at its best price on Amazon. The speaker offers great value for money right now with its floatable design, great audio for its size, and built-in mic. This is a limited-time deal that has been live for some time, so you might not have much time to act.
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this is the lowest price for this particular paintjob. In other words, you're in for loads of savings if you act on this deal. By the way, since it's been live for a while now, the limited-time promo might expire soon. So, if you need a floatable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in microphone for about $110, now's the time to act.

With a standard list price of about $150, this fella is slightly more expensive than most similarly-sized options. But what justifies this price tag? Well, as mentioned, it features a built-in microphone, whereas other popular options like the JBL Flip 6 lack one.

Given its small size, the Bose speaker doesn't deliver the necessary oomph to fuel large parties. But if you're into singing in the shower or hiking around nature with a few friends, you'll make a great choice by bringing a SoundLink Flex along. It handles most frequencies remarkably well, gets sufficiently loud for its size, and offers some deep bass.

Battery-wise, this puppy should last about 12 hours per charge. That's pretty much what other options with a similar size have. When it runs out of battery, you can recharge it via USB-C.

All in all, the Bose SoundLink Flex may be one of the more expensive options on the market when it's not on sale, but this gorgeous $40 discount makes it a remarkable choice. With a fantastic frequency response and sturdy, solid design, it should be good enough for most people's needs.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

