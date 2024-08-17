The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we spotted the stylish and powerful Bose SoundLink Flex dropping down to its best price at Amazon. Back then, the merchant offered a 27% markdown on the model in Black. And do you know what? This deal is still live, meaning one of the best waterproof speakers for summer still arrives at a cool $40 discount.
As far as we know, this is the lowest price for this particular paintjob. In other words, you're in for loads of savings if you act on this deal. By the way, since it's been live for a while now, the limited-time promo might expire soon. So, if you need a floatable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in microphone for about $110, now's the time to act.
Given its small size, the Bose speaker doesn't deliver the necessary oomph to fuel large parties. But if you're into singing in the shower or hiking around nature with a few friends, you'll make a great choice by bringing a SoundLink Flex along. It handles most frequencies remarkably well, gets sufficiently loud for its size, and offers some deep bass.
All in all, the Bose SoundLink Flex may be one of the more expensive options on the market when it's not on sale, but this gorgeous $40 discount makes it a remarkable choice. With a fantastic frequency response and sturdy, solid design, it should be good enough for most people's needs.
With a standard list price of about $150, this fella is slightly more expensive than most similarly-sized options. But what justifies this price tag? Well, as mentioned, it features a built-in microphone, whereas other popular options like the JBL Flip 6 lack one.
Battery-wise, this puppy should last about 12 hours per charge. That's pretty much what other options with a similar size have. When it runs out of battery, you can recharge it via USB-C.
