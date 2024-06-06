Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer Spatial Audio and are now cheaper on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have exciting news, fellow deal hunter! Bose's current top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are available at a cheaper price on Amazon right now! The retailer offers them at a lovely $50 discount, letting you snag a pair for under the $380 mark. Amazon had a similar price cut on these headphones in April, and we're thrilled to see it return.
Now, we understand that a $50 discount might not seem huge, but top-tier headphones rarely receive big price cuts. The QuietComfort Ultra, for example, only saw a significant discount last October when Walmart offered them at a $159.56 markdown, bringing their price down to $269.44. That deal, however, didn't last long.
These cans may be expensive, but they do put quite a lot on the table for that hefty price tag. Being Bose's current flagship headphones, these babies sound just incredible. You can even use the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app for a tailored and more amazing listening experience. Moreover, the cans support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, just like Apple's fancy Spatial Audio functionality.
We should also note that these also come with a significant drawback. They don't have an official dust and water resistance rating, meaning you should be very careful with them. But if this isn't an issue for you, we suggest acting fast and snagging a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for less now, as these are truly incredible cans worth every single penny spent!
Top-tier ANC is also present here, which means you'll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions from the outside world. And you'll be able to do so for quite some time, as the headphones deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge.
