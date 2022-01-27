Bose has the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at an irresistible price

Bose has the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at an irresistible price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, those are not entirely fair comparisons, as $129 can only buy you these particular noise-cancelling bad boys in refurbished condition. On the decidedly bright side of things, we're talking "certified" refurbs here sold by none other than Bose on eBay together with a comprehensive two-year warranty provided by Allstate.
In short, there's every chance these deeply discounted earbuds will look as good and work as well as all-new units currently priced at a way higher $219 on Amazon, for example. Technically, the aforementioned promo code should be available until January 31, but the same may not be true for the certified refurbished QuietComfort Earbuds themselves.
As you can imagine, their state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, stylish design, high-fidelity audio, up to six hours of battery life, wireless charging case, and IPX4 water resistance makes these puppies extremely popular at just $129, so there's really no telling how quickly the "limited" inventory up for grabs at the time of this writing will be depleted.