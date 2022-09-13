The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price





Released just last year, these over-ear bad boys are relatively affordable for a contender to the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2022, normally fetching $329 a pair in "Triple Black" and "White Smoke" colors, and for a presumably limited time only, both models are sold at $80 off that list price.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancellation, Triple Black

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancellation, White Smoke





Technically, the QuietComfort 45 are not Bose's flagship noise-cancelling cans, but the older and decidedly prettier 700s actually come with inferior battery life and not a lot of clear and indisputable under-the-hood advantages over their younger and more affordable "cousins."





At this newly reduced price, which undercuts all previous Amazon promotions except for one Prime-exclusive offer a couple of months back, the long-lasting, excellent-sounding, and reasonably good-looking QC 45s arguably deliver more bang for your buck than the otherwise stellar Sony WH-1000XM5 as well.





We're talking state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, high-fidelity audio, adjustable EQ settings, up to 24 hours of uninterrupted listening time, fast charging support, flawless Bluetooth connectivity, crystal clear calls in any and all conditions and environments, not to mention a premium design guaranteeing "all-day" comfort with synthetic leather on the earcup cushions and top of the surprisingly robust headband.





We could go so far as to deem this the absolute best deal noise-cancelling headphones fans can make at the time of this writing... or let you decide for yourselves if you prefer to cough up an extra 170 bucks on Apple's not-necessarily-better AirPods Max