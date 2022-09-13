 The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
If you thought Apple's AirPods Max were getting too cheap to turn down at lower than ever prices of $429 and $370 in brand-new and "like new" condition respectively of late, wait until you check out Amazon's fresh Bose QuietComfort 45 deal.

Released just last year, these over-ear bad boys are relatively affordable for a contender to the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2022, normally fetching $329 a pair in "Triple Black" and "White Smoke" colors, and for a presumably limited time only, both models are sold at $80 off that list price.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancellation, Triple Black
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancellation, White Smoke
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Technically, the QuietComfort 45 are not Bose's flagship noise-cancelling cans, but the older and decidedly prettier 700s actually come with inferior battery life and not a lot of clear and indisputable under-the-hood advantages over their younger and more affordable "cousins."

At this newly reduced price, which undercuts all previous Amazon promotions except for one Prime-exclusive offer a couple of months back, the long-lasting, excellent-sounding, and reasonably good-looking QC 45s arguably deliver more bang for your buck than the otherwise stellar Sony WH-1000XM5 as well.

We're talking state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, high-fidelity audio, adjustable EQ settings, up to 24 hours of uninterrupted listening time, fast charging support, flawless Bluetooth connectivity, crystal clear calls in any and all conditions and environments, not to mention a premium design guaranteeing "all-day" comfort with synthetic leather on the earcup cushions and top of the surprisingly robust headband.

We could go so far as to deem this the absolute best deal noise-cancelling headphones fans can make at the time of this writing... or let you decide for yourselves if you prefer to cough up an extra 170 bucks on Apple's not-necessarily-better AirPods Max.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best games for iPhone and Android
Best games for iPhone and Android
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Antutu benchmark scores reveal impressive performance gains
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Antutu benchmark scores reveal impressive performance gains
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable
Some older iPhones will still not be able to display battery percentages
Some older iPhones will still not be able to display battery percentages
iPhone 14 emergency SOS via satellite - what is it and how does it work
iPhone 14 emergency SOS via satellite - what is it and how does it work

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless