Dish’s Boost Infinite teams up with Amazon to offer an exclusive Prime member deal
Dish Networks’ Boost Infinite postpaid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) has just announced it has teamed up with Amazon to offer Prime members an exclusive deal that involves big discounts on its Unlimited postpaid plan.
Starting today, Prime members can purchase the Boost Infinite SIM kit via Amazon, enabling them to activate Infinite Unlimited service that includes unlimited talk, text, and data for just $25 a month, a price that the carrier claims is locked forever. You’ll have to remain active on the same plan to get the same price, which isn’t something unreasonable to ask.
Basically, Boost Infinite will provide Prime members who activate this plan within 30 days of SIM Kit purchase a $25 credit towards their first month’s bill. The SIM kit sold is shipped for free by Amazon, but customers must have their own unlocked iPhone or Android phone to use it with the Boost Infinite’s plan.
According to Dish’s postpaid carrier, customers who decide to take advantage of the new offer will be allowed to add up to five lines per account. All Prime members are automatically pre-qualified for Boost Infinite’s plan, but they must complete their Boost Infinite account registration via the Boost Infinite app to activate service directly with the carrier.
It’s also important to mention that Amazon Prime members who buy the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit in the Amazon store will also get 20 percent off the list price of $25, on top of a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service from Boost Infinite.
“Amazon is the perfect place to offer this Boost Infinite exclusive deal, making it easy for Prime members to purchase our SIM kit online, with an exclusive 20% discount, and activate their postpaid wireless service without setting foot in a store. It's a different approach to wireless, elevating the customer experience and keeping things simple,” said Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite.
