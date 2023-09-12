Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Join the discussion: Would a USB-C port help you switch from Android to iPhone 15?

There's about half an hour until Apple's iPhone 15 announcement event kicks off – you can watch the livestream here. At this event, Apple's expected to unveil a bunch of new products, among which the iPhone 15 series, now with a new USB-C port, as well as reworked AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port.

And I wondered, how big of a deal that new USB-C port actually is? A lot of people have been wanting it for ages now, and courtesy of the EU, it looks like Apple is finally being pushed into replacing the groundbreaking-but-ageing Lightning port with USB Type-C.

This move will of course allow the new iPhone 15 to benefit from faster wired charging, as well as make things so much more convenient for users, because pretty much all other modern consumer electronics uses Type-C nowadays. Of course, it'll also make it easier for consumers to switch between iPhone and Android. I'm really not sure if that is good or bad news from Apple's perspective.

So, let us know what you think in the comments: would the iPhone 15's new USB-C port make you want it that much more, or is it all the same, as far as you are concerned?

