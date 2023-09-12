Join the discussion: Would a USB-C port help you switch from Android to iPhone 15?

iPhone 15

And I wondered, how big of a deal that new USB-C port actually is? A lot of people have been wanting it for ages now, and courtesy of the EU, it looks like Apple is finally being pushed into replacing the groundbreaking-but-ageing Lightning port with USB Type-C.





This move will of course allow the new iPhone 15 to benefit from faster wired charging, as well as make things so much more convenient for users, because pretty much all other modern consumer electronics uses Type-C nowadays. Of course, it'll also make it easier for consumers to switch between iPhone and Android. I'm really not sure if that is good or bad news from Apple's perspective.





So, let us know what you think in the comments: would the iPhone 15 's new USB-C port make you want it that much more, or is it all the same, as far as you are concerned?

