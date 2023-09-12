Apple Watch Ultra 2 goes official: The same, but better

Design-wise, there are little differences between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple hasn't changed the design language of the smartwatch at all. The Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen employes a titanium case with sapphire glass protecting its flat 1.92-inch display.





The oversized digital crown on the side as well as the customizable Action Button are back allowing for easy and intuitive interaction with the smartwatch in any conditions. You can still only get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a 49mm size.





New on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the much brighter display, which can reportedly go up to 3,000 nits of brightness, making it the device with the brightest display Apple has ever revealed! With such a superb maximum brightness, outdoor legibility even under the bright sun should be perfect.