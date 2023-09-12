Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Apple Watch Ultra 2 goes official: The same, but better

Apple
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is official
Today at its widely anticipated "Wonderlust" event, which also revealed the iPhone 15 series, Apple announces the Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch. 

The newest version of the smartwatch doesn't stray away from the formula established by last year's titanium and sapphire trooper. Truth be said, the first Apple Watch Ultra hardly looks dated at all, so it's mostly an incremental update. This is a practice that's not too uncommon when it comes to yearly Apple Watch releases. 

What's new with the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen? Here are all the new features at a glance:

  • 3,000 nits of maximum brightness
  • Faster new chipset
  • On-device Siri
  • New cycling features
  • New band colors
  • New Double Tap gesture


Design & display


Design-wise, there are little differences between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple hasn't changed the design language of the smartwatch at all. The Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen employes a titanium case with sapphire glass protecting its flat 1.92-inch display.

The oversized digital crown on the side as well as the customizable Action Button are back allowing for easy and intuitive interaction with the smartwatch in any conditions. You can still only get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a 49mm size.

New on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the much brighter display, which can reportedly go up to 3,000 nits of brightness, making it the device with the brightest display Apple has ever revealed! With such a superb maximum brightness, outdoor legibility even under the bright sun should be perfect. 

There are new color options for all the default bands that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in. 

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is IP6X dust resistant and water-resistant up to 100 meters, or 10 Bar. It's also rated for the MIL-STD 810H standard, which means that it's as tough as it looks, and will live to tell the tale even after rougher use. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also allow for -500 to 9000m of elevation range, making it an extremely capable companion for the most capable of adventurers out there. 

Hardware


New on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the new Apple S9 chipset. This one is based on the Apple A15 chip that powered the iPhone 13-series, as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Apple S9 chip is therefore built on the efficient 5nm manufacturing process, allowing it to benefit from all the efficiency and performance gains. 

As battery life is likely the most important metric associated with modern smartwatches, with performance less of an issue, we'd expect the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra to boast much better endurance than its predecessor, even though the battery size likely isn't increased. Due to the unchanged design, we expect that Apple has outfitted the device with a 542mAh battery once again, likely with fast charging that fully tops it up in around an hour and a half. 

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a new ultra-wideband chip inside, which allows for precisely tracking your iPhone's location. 

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless