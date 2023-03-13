Blind camera comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro

The OnePlus 11 arrived with a moderate bang, hoping to reinvigorate the OnePlus brand and repair its somewhat damaged public image, which suffered a bit in the past few years immediately after the merger with Chinese giant Oppo. Well, the OnePlus 11 definitely has the makings for a pretty appealing phone, with great hardware, capable Hasselblad camera, and finally, a very aggressive price tag that definitely puts it on the map





To recap, the OnePlus 11 camera has the following hardware going on for it:





50MP wide (main) camera, Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture

48MP ultra-wide camera, Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2

32MP 2X zoom camera, Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.0 (up to 20X digital zoom)

16MP front camera, ISOCELL 3P9 (S5K3P9) sensor









It's time for another blind camera comparison, where you, dear readers, will be calling the shots! Below you'll find nearly a dozen scenes with randomized and anonymous camera samples taken with all four phones, and it's your job to pick a favorite and vote for it in the polls!





The results of this blind camera comparison will be revealed this Friday, January 17, so make sure to stick around and find out if your horse won the race! Leave a comment with your picks and come back around this Friday to find out the answers!.







Zoom range scene - Ultra-wide, 1X, 2X, 10X







We kick things off with a zoom range taken with each phone. We took a bunch of photos with all phones, namely a ultra-wide, 1X, 2X, and a 10X; it's up to you to decide which phone fared the best in this ordeal. So, all four photos on a given row here are taken with the same device.





Phone #1 zoom range







Phone #2 zoom range





Phone #3 zoom range





Phone #4 zoom range





Which zoom range do you prefer? Zoom range #1 Zoom range #2 Zoom range #3 Zoom range #4 Zoom range #1 35.16% Zoom range #2 14.29% Zoom range #3 14.29% Zoom range #4 36.26%





Now, back to our regular schedule with normal blind camera comparison scenes.





Scene #1 - Daylight, main camera











Which photo do you prefer? A1 B1 C1 D1 A1 36.26% B1 16.48% C1 29.67% D1 17.58%





Scene #2 - Daylight, main camera











Which photo do you prefer? A2 B2 C2 D2 A2 9.2% B2 19.54% C2 52.87% D2 18.39%





Scene #3 - Wide portrait











Which photo do you prefer? A3 B3 C3 D3 A3 9.09% B3 15.91% C3 67.05% D3 7.95%





Scene #4 - Regular portrait











Which photo do you prefer? A4 B4 C4 D4 A4 16.28% B4 15.12% C4 59.3% D4 9.3%





Scene #5 - HDR, main camera











Which photo do you prefer? A5 B5 C5 D5 A5 27.85% B5 48.1% C5 17.72% D5 6.33%





Scene #6 - Street culture, main camera











Which photo do you prefer? A6 B6 C6 D6 A6 27.03% B6 31.08% C6 13.51% D6 28.38%





Scene #7 - Dusk, main camera











Which photo do you prefer? A7 B7 C7 D7 A7 21.52% B7 21.52% C7 22.78% D7 34.18%





Scene #8 - Night mode











Which photo do you prefer? A8 B8 C8 D8 A8 11.94% B8 11.94% C8 52.24% D8 23.88%





Scene #9









Which photo do you prefer? A9 B9 C9 D9 A9 32.81% B9 25% C9 12.5% D9 29.69%





Scene #10 - Ultra-wide











Which photo do you prefer? A10 B10 C10 D10 A10 16.67% B10 21.21% C10 33.33% D10 28.79%





Scene #11 - 10x zoom









