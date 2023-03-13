Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Blind camera comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro

Articles Camera OnePlus
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Blind camera comparison
The OnePlus 11 arrived with a moderate bang, hoping to reinvigorate the OnePlus brand and repair its somewhat damaged public image, which suffered a bit in the past few years immediately after the merger with Chinese giant Oppo. Well, the OnePlus 11 definitely has the makings for a pretty appealing phone, with great hardware, capable Hasselblad camera, and finally, a very aggressive price tag that definitely puts it on the map

To recap, the OnePlus 11 camera has the following hardware going on for it:

  • 50MP wide (main) camera, Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture
  • 48MP ultra-wide camera, Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2
  • 32MP 2X zoom camera, Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.0 (up to 20X digital zoom)
  • 16MP front camera, ISOCELL 3P9 (S5K3P9) sensor

But the question remains: is this enough to make it a fan favorite and actually tip the scales in its favor in direct comparison with the current crop of behemoths on the US cameraphone scene, the super-versatile Galaxy S23 Ultra, the superb iPhone 14 Pro Max, and finally, the Pixel 7 Pro that punches way above its weight?

It's time for another blind camera comparison, where you, dear readers, will be calling the shots! Below you'll find nearly a dozen scenes with randomized and anonymous camera samples taken with all four phones, and it's your job to pick a favorite and vote for it in the polls!

The results of this blind camera comparison will be revealed this Friday, January 17, so make sure to stick around and find out if your horse won the race! Leave a comment with your picks and come back around this Friday to find out the answers!.

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $300 off and free memory upgrade!

Order the OnePlus 11 256 GB with free storage upgrade and up to $300 in trade-in bonuses.
$400 off (50%) Trade-in Gift
$399
$799
Buy at OnePlus

Get the OnePlus 11 at Amazon - get $100 off

You can order both the 128GB and 256GB of storage variants of the OnePlus 11 at Amazon with a free $100 storage upgrade, too.
$100 off (13%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11

You can get the new OnePlus flagship at BestBuy as well. The retailer is selling the unlocked versions of the device, but you can activate it on any carrier at the time of order or later.
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Zoom range scene - Ultra-wide, 1X, 2X, 10X


We kick things off with a zoom range taken with each phone. We took a bunch of photos with all phones, namely a ultra-wide, 1X, 2X, and a 10X; it's up to you to decide which phone fared the best in this ordeal. So, all four photos on a given row here are taken with the same device.

Phone #1 zoom range


Phone #2 zoom range


Phone #3 zoom range


Phone #4 zoom range


Which zoom range do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Now, back to our regular schedule with normal blind camera comparison scenes.

Scene #1 - Daylight, main camera



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #2 - Daylight, main camera



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #3 - Wide portrait



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #4 - Regular portrait



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #5 - HDR, main camera



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #6 - Street culture, main camera



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #7 - Dusk, main camera



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #8 - Night mode



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #9



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #10 - Ultra-wide



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene #11 - 10x zoom



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry

Popular stories

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Best Buy is selling Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 at a cool discount with a free keyboard
Best Buy is selling Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 at a cool discount with a free keyboard
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Tim Cook pushes to get this device shipped against the wishes of Apple engineers
Tim Cook pushes to get this device shipped against the wishes of Apple engineers
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless