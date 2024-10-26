Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Blackmagic Camera App update brings iPhone 16 camera control compatibility and new features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apps
An image of an iPhone recording a person skiiing
Blackmagic Design has released a new update to its Camera app for iOS, bringing it to version 2.1. This update includes several new features and improvements, primarily aimed at iPhone 16 users. One of the most notable additions is the ability to launch and record using the Camera Control on iPhone 16, allowing for quick and easy access to the app's recording functions.

Below are all the new features found in Blackmagic Camera App v2.1:

  • Enhanced Camera Control on iPhone 16The updated app lets you start and stop recordings directly from the iPhone 16's Camera Control. You can also adjust settings like zoom, exposure, focus, and ISO from the same spot.
  • Expanded Launching Options: Open the app quickly from the Control Center, your Lock Screen, or the Camera Control button.
  • Blackmagic Cloud Integration: Sign in to your Blackmagic Cloud organization account from within the app.
  • Improved Time-lapse Display: See the frequency and duration of your time-lapse recordings displayed on the overlay while recording.
  • Off-speed Recording Enhancements: Audio is now included in off-speed recordings, and the display shows when this mode is active.
  • HDMI Monitoring Options: You can now choose to limit HDMI monitoring to HD resolution, and the preview stays active on all app pages.
  • Bit Rate Selection: Select your preferred bit rate when recording in H.264 and H.265 codecs.
  • Accessory Support: The app now works with DockKit compatible iPhone accessories.
  • Enhanced Timecode Accuracy: Improved accuracy for timecodes from Tentacle sync devices.
  • Performance Boosts for iPhone 16 ProRecord high-speed ProRes 4K clips more efficiently on iPhone 16 Pro models.
  • Improved Remote Monitoring: Better performance for remote monitoring when recording with proxies.
  • Front Camera Orientation Fix: Switching to the front-facing camera now records in the correct orientation.
  • Overall Improvements: General performance and stability enhancements for a smoother experience.


The Blackmagic Camera app is a powerful tool that allows users to turn their iPhone into a professional video camera. With this latest update, the app becomes even more versatile and user-friendly, particularly for those using the latest iPhone 16 models. It is also a great example of how an app can be continually updated to take advantage of new hardware and software capabilities.

I'm particularly interested in the new features that are specific to the iPhone 16, such as the ability to launch and record using the Camera Control. I'm also curious to see how the improved performance for recording high-speed ProRes 4K clips on iPhone 16 Pro models will impact the overall quality of the videos I can capture with my phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless