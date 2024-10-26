Blackmagic Camera App update brings iPhone 16 camera control compatibility and new features

iPhone 16





Enhanced Camera Control on iPhone 16 : The updated app lets you start and stop recordings directly from the iPhone 16 's Camera Control. You can also adjust settings like zoom, exposure, focus, and ISO from the same spot.

Expanded Launching Options: Open the app quickly from the Control Center, your Lock Screen, or the Camera Control button.

Open the app quickly from the Control Center, your Lock Screen, or the Camera Control button. Blackmagic Cloud Integration: Sign in to your Blackmagic Cloud organization account from within the app.

Sign in to your Blackmagic Cloud organization account from within the app. Improved Time-lapse Display: See the frequency and duration of your time-lapse recordings displayed on the overlay while recording.

See the frequency and duration of your time-lapse recordings displayed on the overlay while recording. Off-speed Recording Enhancements: Audio is now included in off-speed recordings, and the display shows when this mode is active.

Audio is now included in off-speed recordings, and the display shows when this mode is active. HDMI Monitoring Options: You can now choose to limit HDMI monitoring to HD resolution, and the preview stays active on all app pages.

You can now choose to limit HDMI monitoring to HD resolution, and the preview stays active on all app pages. Bit Rate Selection: Select your preferred bit rate when recording in H.264 and H.265 codecs.

Select your preferred bit rate when recording in H.264 and H.265 codecs. Accessory Support: The app now works with DockKit compatible iPhone accessories.

The app now works with DockKit compatible iPhone accessories. Enhanced Timecode Accuracy: Improved accuracy for timecodes from Tentacle sync devices.

Improved accuracy for timecodes from Tentacle sync devices. Performance Boosts for iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro models.

models. Improved Remote Monitoring: Better performance for remote monitoring when recording with proxies.

Better performance for remote monitoring when recording with proxies. Front Camera Orientation Fix: Switching to the front-facing camera now records in the correct orientation.

Switching to the front-facing camera now records in the correct orientation. Overall Improvements: General performance and stability enhancements for a smoother experience.









The Blackmagic Camera app is a powerful tool that allows users to turn their iPhone into a professional video camera. With this latest update, the app becomes even more versatile and user-friendly, particularly for those using the latest iPhone 16 models. It is also a great example of how an app can be continually updated to take advantage of new hardware and software capabilities.





I'm particularly interested in the new features that are specific to the iPhone 16 , such as the ability to launch and record using the Camera Control. I'm also curious to see how the improved performance for recording high-speed ProRes 4K clips on iPhone 16 Pro models will impact the overall quality of the videos I can capture with my phone.