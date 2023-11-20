Generous Black Friday deal on Amazon lands the Fire Max 11 at its lowest price once again





Amazon Fire Max 11, 64GB: 35% off on Amazon for Black Friday The Fire Max 11 with 64GB of internal storage is now available at its lowest price on Amazon. The tablet is currently 35% cheaper than usual, discounted heavily just in time for this year's Black Friday. This is the Lockscreen ads-supported model. Don't miss out on the chance to save $80 on this affordable tablet and make the most of every penny spent. $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11, 128GB: save 29% this Black Friday Boasting an 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels, an octa-core processor, and a durable design, the Fire Max 11 makes the perfect source of portable entertainment. The 128GB model without Lockscreen ads is now heavily discounted at Amazon, so if you need an affordable device that can also be used to control your other Amazon devices, pull the trigger on this awesome deal. $80 off (29%) $199 99 $279 99 Buy at Amazon Interested in other cool discounts on tablets that are live right now? Feel free to browse the best Black Friday tablet deals we found so far!

The Fire Max 11 is more than just an everyday tablet. It helps you control all your connected Amazon devices at a touch via the smart home dashboard. Then again, it’s perfectly suitable for binge-watching your favorite TV series. With its 11-inch screen, the device helps you stay immersed in the action. Plus, it can keep the lights on some 14 hours!



While it certainly isn’t a powerhouse like the



In addition, Amazon went the extra mile when ensuring its most powerful tablet yet can last the troubles of daily use. The device boasts a sturdy aluminum build, complemented by a strengthened glass.



Spec-wise, the Fire Max 11 undoubtedly isn’t a multitasking powerhouse, and there’s no denying it. But if you’re seeking a well-built tablet with a good enough screen and an affordable price tag attached to it, the Amazon slate makes a remarkable choice. Here are our two cents: if you don’t need something with a lot of horsepower, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal! The Fire Max 11 is more than just an everyday tablet. It helps you control all your connected Amazon devices at a touch via the smart home dashboard. Then again, it’s perfectly suitable for binge-watching your favorite TV series. With its 11-inch screen, the device helps you stay immersed in the action. Plus, it can keep the lights on some 14 hours!While it certainly isn’t a powerhouse like the best tablets in 2023, the Amazon slate should be a good performer among its peers. So long as you don’t test it with too demanding apps, it shouldn’t disappoint with its performance.In addition, Amazon went the extra mile when ensuring its most powerful tablet yet can last the troubles of daily use. The device boasts a sturdy aluminum build, complemented by a strengthened glass.Spec-wise, the Fire Max 11 undoubtedly isn’t a multitasking powerhouse, and there’s no denying it. But if you’re seeking a well-built tablet with a good enough screen and an affordable price tag attached to it, the Amazon slate makes a remarkable choice. Here are our two cents: if you don’t need something with a lot of horsepower, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal!





Here are the three best Black Friday tablet deals for today:

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB at Amazon: save $120 right now Black Friday deal Amazon has a generous deal for Black Friday on the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. You can now save $120 on the entry-level Galaxy Tab from Samsung's latest premium tablet collection. You don't need any trade-in or carrier contract for this deal. You will be getting a beautiful 11-inch AMOLED display with deep blacks and vibrant colors, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, S Pen, and even IP68 water and dust protection rating. $120 off (13%) $799 99 $919 99 Buy at Amazon iPad Pro 11-inch from 2021: save $150 at Amazon Amazon has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2022 right now. You can save $150 on this powerful and fast tablet. This version comes with 256GB storage for all your digital hoarding and Wi-Fi connection. Other versions are also discounted, but there the discounts are smaller, so do keep that in mind. $149 off (17%) $749 99 $899 Buy at Amazon Save $100 on the iPad Air (2022), Wi-Fi on Amazon Looking for epic performance in sleek packaging? The iPad Air might be just right for you. Amazingly, Amazon has prepared an epic Black Friday deal on the 10.9-inch slate from 2022, offering it for 17% less than usual. Different colors are available at different prices, so make sure to check which one you'd go for. This is the 64GB version (with the best discount), but the 256GB version is also currently discounted. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon

Amazon must be feeling very generous this Black Friday. In case you missed it, the merchant is treating shoppers to an extended savings event that should last at least a week! To top it off, it’s now practically giving away its most powerful tablet to date, slashing its price tag by some 35%! That’s right! You can now get the Amazon Fire Max 11 at its lowest price, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on, in our opinion!This tablet should be ideal for casual shoppers looking for portable entertainment on a budget, especially now that it’s 35% cheaper than usual. As for the markdown, it applies to the 64GB model, but digital hoarders can pick the 128GB one and save 29%!