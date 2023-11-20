Generous Black Friday deal on Amazon lands the Fire Max 11 at its lowest price once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon must be feeling very generous this Black Friday. In case you missed it, the merchant is treating shoppers to an extended savings event that should last at least a week! To top it off, it’s now practically giving away its most powerful tablet to date, slashing its price tag by some 35%! That’s right! You can now get the Amazon Fire Max 11 at its lowest price, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on, in our opinion!
The Fire Max 11 is more than just an everyday tablet. It helps you control all your connected Amazon devices at a touch via the smart home dashboard. Then again, it’s perfectly suitable for binge-watching your favorite TV series. With its 11-inch screen, the device helps you stay immersed in the action. Plus, it can keep the lights on some 14 hours!
In addition, Amazon went the extra mile when ensuring its most powerful tablet yet can last the troubles of daily use. The device boasts a sturdy aluminum build, complemented by a strengthened glass.
Spec-wise, the Fire Max 11 undoubtedly isn’t a multitasking powerhouse, and there’s no denying it. But if you’re seeking a well-built tablet with a good enough screen and an affordable price tag attached to it, the Amazon slate makes a remarkable choice. Here are our two cents: if you don’t need something with a lot of horsepower, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal!
This tablet should be ideal for casual shoppers looking for portable entertainment on a budget, especially now that it’s 35% cheaper than usual. As for the markdown, it applies to the 64GB model, but digital hoarders can pick the 128GB one and save 29%!
Interested in other cool discounts on tablets that are live right now? Feel free to browse the best Black Friday tablet deals we found so far!
The Fire Max 11 is more than just an everyday tablet. It helps you control all your connected Amazon devices at a touch via the smart home dashboard. Then again, it’s perfectly suitable for binge-watching your favorite TV series. With its 11-inch screen, the device helps you stay immersed in the action. Plus, it can keep the lights on some 14 hours!
While it certainly isn’t a powerhouse like the best tablets in 2023, the Amazon slate should be a good performer among its peers. So long as you don’t test it with too demanding apps, it shouldn’t disappoint with its performance.
In addition, Amazon went the extra mile when ensuring its most powerful tablet yet can last the troubles of daily use. The device boasts a sturdy aluminum build, complemented by a strengthened glass.
Spec-wise, the Fire Max 11 undoubtedly isn’t a multitasking powerhouse, and there’s no denying it. But if you’re seeking a well-built tablet with a good enough screen and an affordable price tag attached to it, the Amazon slate makes a remarkable choice. Here are our two cents: if you don’t need something with a lot of horsepower, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal!
Here are the three best Black Friday tablet deals for today:
Things that are NOT allowed: