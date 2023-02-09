Google releases unscheduled beta update for certain Pixel models



If you're a member of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program, your last update came just before the start of February. That means that you were stuck with the January security patch. Those on the stable path (meaning that they are not subscribed to the beta program) received the February security patch when they were sent the latest update last Monday.





But since those running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 on their Pixel still needed to get the February security patch, Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 today. The update includes build T2B3.230109.004, the February security patch, and version 23.03.13 of Google Play Services.





Google itself referred to the update as being minor but it still included a couple of functional updates:



