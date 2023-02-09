Google releases unscheduled beta update for certain Pixel models
If you're a member of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program, your last update came just before the start of February. That means that you were stuck with the January security patch. Those on the stable path (meaning that they are not subscribed to the beta program) received the February security patch when they were sent the latest update last Monday.
But since those running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 on their Pixel still needed to get the February security patch, Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 today. The update includes build T2B3.230109.004, the February security patch, and version 23.03.13 of Google Play Services.
Google itself referred to the update as being minor but it still included a couple of functional updates:
- Fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. (Issue #259630761)
- Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image.
The Pixel phones that are eligible to receive the update are the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Of course, you have to be a member of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program. Here's the thing gang, the next update (which is due on March 6th) will include the March Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop which is the stable version of the QPR2 Beta releases.
Google releases Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1
Once the stable version is installed on your Pixel, you should exit the Beta program unless you want to stick around for the Android 14 Beta program. The reason you need to install the March Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop before you exit the Beta (if that is your desire) is because once the stable version is installed on your device, you can exit the Beta program without having to wipe your phone.
You can refer to this article on March 6th because here is how you exit the program. Go to www.google.com/android/beta or tap on this link. Press the button that says "View your eligible devices." You'll then see an image of your Pixel model with the words Opt out on the bottom. Tap on it, follow the directions, and you'll be out of the Beta program. Again, do not do this until you install the next feature drop scheduled for March 6th.
Earlier this week, Google kicked off the Android 14 Developer Preview with the first of two scheduled releases. The second one is due in March with the Android 14 Beta program due to start in April and run through July. We could see the stable version of Android 14 drop in August.
Things that are NOT allowed: