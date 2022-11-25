Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!





The best Black Friday deals from T-Mobile in 2022





A Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $12.51 is an incredibly good deal and the perfect jump-in point for those that have been craving a foldable phone:





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 on offer at a $1350 discount You can save up to $1350 on a new Galaxy Z fold 4 if you sign up for a Magenta MAX plan and have a device that you are looking to trade-in! $38 off (75%) Trade-in $12 51 /mo $50 01 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy Z Flip 4 on promo for $750 less This Black Friday deal can save you up to $750 if you are looking to trade-in an eligible device and want to join the Magenta Max plan. $21 off (75%) Trade-in $6 95 /mo $27 78 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy S22 Ultra on discount by $825 If you join a Magenta MAX plan, T-Mobile can hook you up with a Galaxy S22 high-end flagship for less than one third of its usual price. $23 off (69%) Trade-in $10 42 /mo $33 34 Buy at Samsung Get up to $650 off a Samsung Galaxy S22+ Are you looking to join the Magenta MAX plan? If so, the Galaxy S22+ can be yours for under $10 per month! $18 off (65%) Trade-in $9 73 /mo $27 78 Buy at Samsung This deal has the Galaxy S22 with a $525 discount If you sign on for a Magenta MAX plan, the compact Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship can be yours for a tad over $7 per month! $15 off (66%) Trade-in $7 64 /mo $22 23 Buy at Samsung Get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for $30 per month or LESS The premium Pixel 7 flagship can be yours for $30 per month, over a period of 24 months, but as long as you can trade-in another eligible device, you can drive down the price even further! $6 off (17%) Trade-in $31 24 /mo $37 50 Buy at BestBuy Get the Pixel 7 for $20 per month or less Right now, T-Mobile has Google's latest flagship for $20 per month for a two year period, but if you trade-in an eligible device, the price can go even lower for you! $4 off (17%) Trade-in $20 83 /mo $25 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday T-Mobile deals of 2022 on smartwatches





Looking for a new smartwatch? T-Mobile has a couple of cool deals for you — the Apple Watch SE is down to just under $100, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is actually free with a line activation!







Setup a new watch line and get a FREE Galaxy Watch 4 The 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours basically for free, as long as you are willing to add a new watch line via T-Mobile in this awesome Black Friday deal! $250 off (100%) $0 /mo $249 99 Buy at T-Mobile The 2nd gen Apple Watch SE can be yours for just $99 If you set up a new line through T-Mobile, they are willing to bump down the price of the Apple Watch SE Gen 2 to $99! $200 off (67%) $99 99 /mo $299 99 Buy at T-Mobile



What about free phone Black Friday deals from T-Mobile?



T-Mobile's BOGO offers are one of the ways to get a phone for 50% off. When you buy one, you get one for free, but have in mind that you will most certainly need to offer a trade-in and open an eligible new line among the carrier's roster. Remember to always read the fine print with such deals, as they often sound awesome but come with multiple hidden requirements and terms that might affect your purchase.





