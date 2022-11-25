Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
The best Black Friday deals from T-Mobile in 2022
A Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $12.51 is an incredibly good deal and the perfect jump-in point for those that have been craving a foldable phone:
Black Friday T-Mobile deals of 2022 on smartwatches
Looking for a new smartwatch? T-Mobile has a couple of cool deals for you — the Apple Watch SE is down to just under $100, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is actually free with a line activation!
What about free phone Black Friday deals from T-Mobile?
T-Mobile's BOGO offers are one of the ways to get a phone for 50% off. When you buy one, you get one for free, but have in mind that you will most certainly need to offer a trade-in and open an eligible new line among the carrier's roster. Remember to always read the fine print with such deals, as they often sound awesome but come with multiple hidden requirements and terms that might affect your purchase.
