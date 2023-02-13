Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best smartwatch deals for Valentine’s Day: best gift ideas for him and her

Best smartwatch deals for Valentine’s Day
We give a variety of gifts to our significant others on Valentine's Day, but when it comes to mobile tech it seems like a smartwatch is one of the better choices. Wearables sit somewhere in the middle between a phone and a pair of headphones, as they can still serve as a fashion statement, but are —generally speaking — less expensive than a flagship handset.

You are in luck because many of the best smartwatches in 2023 are enjoying some great discounts right now, including models from the most popular manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, Fossil, and more. Keep reading to find the best offer, and get an amazing gift for your loved one.

Looking for a different tech-oriented Valentine's gift? Check out the best Valentine's Day deals we found so far.

Valentine's Day smartwatch deals for her


Who says that watches are only a fitting gift for guys? Well, whoever they are, clearly they are wrong. At least if we are to judge by how many of these Valentine's Day deals are on more feminine models from popular manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, but others like Fitbit and Garmin as well.

Refurbished Apple Watch Gen 8 with LTE

In Midnight all-around and 16% off.
$70 off (16%)
$380
$450
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm, LTE)

In a Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band, and 9% off.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Gen 7 (41mm)

Now 14% off and in Starlight Aluminum.
$39 off (14%)
$249
$287 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Gen 7 Nike Edition (41mm)

A Midnight Aluminum variant with an Anthracite Nike Band. Oh, and its with a massive 40% off!
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (44mm, LTE, 2022)

The latest Apple Watch SE can be yours dressed in Starlight and with a 9% discount.
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5

In black all-around and 11% off.
$32 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5

In white all around and discounted by a massive 20% off
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

... can be yours with up to 60% off through enhanced trade-in credit right now!
$270 off (60%)
$179 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5

Get a sweet 18% off from the latest Galaxy Watch 5.
$50 off (18%)
$229 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Watch

Get the one and only Pixel Watch with a 13% discount.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Lili Sport

Compact and stylish, yet fully capable and now 25% off.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid

The Rose Gold variant of the Fossil Gen 6 is minimal royalty at its finest and now its 20% off.
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 6 (42mm)

The Rose Gold variant of the Gen 6 Fossil Watch is now 20% off.
$63 off (20%)
$255 99
$319
Buy at BestBuy


Of course, if your girl has an iPhone, the logical decision would be to buy her an Apple Watch. Apple Watches have long been among the best wearable devices you can buy, and have always delivered stellar durability and reliability. The best part about them is that there are tons of first and third-party wristbands and accessories, so customization options are easy to come by.

If they own anything but an iPhone, however, then the variety expends quite a bit more. There are obviously the Galaxy Watches from Samsung, which are probably the most popular out of all of these here and will offer you the absolute best in terms of smarts and power. That said, other options like the Fossil Gen 6 and the Garmin Lili Sport are outstandingly elegant and beautiful — fitting for a lady's tender wrist.

Valentine's Day smartwatch deals for him


If by any chance you are trying to make a man's day, though, then a smartwatch is probably one of the surest of ways to do so. Watches as a whole are one of the few accessories men can use to highlight their look, and can even be the center piece of their style. But men are men, so what they wear also needs to have some practicality to it, making the smartwatch an even better gift than a regular one.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

... can be yours with up to 60% off through enhanced trade-in credit right now!
$270 off (60%)
$179 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Titanium Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours now with a 11% discount.
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Have you ever wanted one? Well, if this 43% discount is just for you!
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

The still wonderful and stylish Watch 4 is off by 15%.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Instinct Solar

The rugged and reliable Garmin smartwatch flagship of your dreams, now 34% off!
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar in Flame Red + 2x Screen Protectors

If you are interested in the blazing hot version of the Garmin Instinct Solar, you can get it now with a sweet discount and get two bonus screen protectors at no charge!
$10 off (5%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4

Dressed in black, the Versa 4 can be your Fitness assistant for just $179.99.
$50 off (22%)
$179 95
$229 95
Buy at Walmart

Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

The Stainless Steel Silver variant of the Fossil Gen 6 is discounted by 20% too.
$63 off (20%)
$255 99
$319
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm, LTE)

In a Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band, and 9% off.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Gen 7 (45mm)

In a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and equipped with an Abyss Blue sport band. Best of all? The 19% off.
$290 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm, LTE, 2022)

The latest Apple Watch SE can be yours dressed in Starlight and with a 9% discount.
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 6 (44mm)

Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, this LTE-enabled Apple Watch is now discounted by 9%!
$21 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5

In black all-around and 11% off.
$32 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


Larger, more rugged, and packed with more nerdy software features are arguably the three most important aspects when looking to gift a smartwatch to a man. Needless to say, it is not necessary to have all of these characteristics covered, but more often than not at least one of them is a factor.

Thankfully, there are plenty of choices to pick from, no matter if he owns an Android phone or an iPhone, goes to triathlons, or goes to many fancy events with a suit and tie. There is a good pool of good smartwatch deals for him this Valentine's day.
