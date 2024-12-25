Best smartwatch deals this Christmas: Elevate your style without breaking the bank with gift cards





Since you can use your gift cards only at the corresponding retailer, we decided to divide the best Christmas Day smartwatch deals by store. We also encourage you not to waste time and capitalize on an offer as soon as you decide it's the one for you, since you never know how long these sweet promos will be available! And now, here are the top smartwatch offers this Christmas!





Top three smartwatch offers this Christmas!





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: Save $180 on Amazon! Amazon is offering a massive $180 price cut on the Bluetooth model of the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This lets you get one for just under $220, which is an unmissable deal. As a former flagship, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic packs a premium design and is loaded with features, including Samsung's body composition functionality. It's a true bargain right now, so don't wait and save today! $180 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $320 on Amazon! The premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $320 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features and offers up to a whopping 37 days of battery life thanks to its solar changing capability. Don't waste time and save today! $320 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch: Save 58 at Walmart! The Wi-Fi model of the first Pixel Watch is now on sale at a massive 58 % discount at Walmart. This lets you get one for just $119, saving you $161. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain at this price. So, don't hesitate and save while you still can! $161 off (58%) $118 99 $279 99 Buy at Walmart





Jump to:





Best smartwatch deals on Amazon



Since Amazon is one of the biggest retailers, many people choose to give Amazon gift cards as a holiday present. Chances are, you may have received one or two yourself. If so, you'll be glad to know that Amazon is also one of the best places to snag a top-tier smartwatch right now.



For instance, Galaxy users can save $180 on Samsung's former flagship, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , or $206 on the top Samsung smartwatch right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. That said, you can score sweet savings if you're a Pixel, Garmin, or Apple fan, too.





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: Save $180! Amazon is offering a massive $180 discount on the Bluetooth version of the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This lets you get one for just under $220, which is an unmissable deal. As a former flagship, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic packs a premium design and is loaded with features, including Samsung's body composition functionality. It's a true bargain right now, so don't wait and save today! $180 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): Save $50! Google's latest and greatest Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 3, is the perfect wearable for a Pixel user. It's loaded with features, boasts a premium design, and is now selling for $50 off on Amazon. Make sure to grab this beauty while the discount lasts! $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $320! Grab the premium Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $320 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features and offers up to a whopping 37 days of battery life thanks to its solar changing capability. Don't waste time and save today! $320 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): Save $50! If you're an Apple user in the market for a new smartwatch, the company's latest wearable is now on sale for $50 off on Amazon. This lets you snag one for just under $380. The watch is loaded with features and is a premium timepiece through and through. Act fast and save! $50 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $210! Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a $210 discount on Amazon. The watch is loaded with features and boasts incredible durability, including a titanium body and a sapphire crystal display. It's the best Galaxy Watch for a user with an active lifestyle. Don't hesitate and save now! $210 off (32%) Buy at Amazon









Unmissable smartwatch offers at Best Buy





If you have Best Buy gift cards and are wondering how to spend them, the retailer has a few unmissable deals on Garmin smartwatches. In addition, it offers a massive $160 price cut on the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 .





Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $100! If you're looking for a sleek GPS smartwatch with great battery life and an OLED touchscreen, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 fits the bill perfectly. This budget-friendly GPS timepiece is packed with health-tracking features and is now $100 cheaper at Best Buy. It's a true bargain at its current discounted price, so act fast and save while you can! $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Save $100! If you want a feature-rich smartwatch with solar charging at a budget price, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the one for you. Yes, it doesn't have a touchscreen display, but it offers unlimited battery life if you wear it all day and spend 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions. It's great value for money at its current price! $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100! The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is selling at a sweet $100 discount, making it a no-brainer for anyone wanting a sleek timepiece that doesn't break the bank. As a true Garmin wearable, it's loaded with features, including energy monitoring and sleep tracking. It also delivers good battery life. Act fast and save on one now while the offer lasts! $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): Save 48%! The Bluetooth version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale for 48% off at Best Buy right now. This means you can get one for just under $170, which is a deal you just can't resist. The watch is packed with features, has a sleek and premium design, and is a no-brainer at this price. Save while you can! $160 off (48%) $169 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Venu 3S: Save $67! The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is discounted by $67 at Best Buy. The watch is full of features, sports a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a true bargain, and we encourage you to act fast and get one for less now! $67 off (15%) $382 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy









Best smartwatch promos at Walmart





Walmart is another place to score massive savings on a new smartwatch this Christmas. The retailer is selling top-notch wearables such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 , Apple Watch Series 8, and Garmin Forerunner 945 at great discounts. It even offers a hefty 58% markdown on the original Pixel Watch, making it a no-brainer for a Pixel user on a budget!





Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $60! The GPS 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is on sale for $60 off at Walmart. This allows you to get one for just $190, making it a true bargain. The wearable is full of features and lets you enjoy the whole Apple Watch experience at a cheaper price. Act fast and save today! $60 off (24%) $189 $249 Buy at Walmart Pixel Watch: Save 58%! The Wi-Fi version of the first-gen Pixel Watch is now available at a massive 58 % discount at Walmart. This allows you to get one for just $119, saving you $161. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain at this price. So, don't hesitate and save while you still can! $161 off (58%) $118 99 $279 99 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, GPS + Cellular: Save $124! A seller at Walmart is offering a massive $124 discount on the Cellular version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. This allows you to score a unit for $375, down from $499. The watch is still worth it, so act fast and save now! $124 off (25%) $375 $499 Buy at Walmart Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $310! The Garmin Forerunner 945 is discounted by $310 at Walmart and can be yours for just $290 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today. The watch is loaded with features, delivers up to two weeks of battery life and is a real bargain right now. Don't hesitate and save as soon as possible! $310 off (52%) $289 99 $599 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): Save $125! Grab Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 for a whopping $125 off at Walmart. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design and is a true must-have, especially for a Galaxy user. Don't miss out and save! $125 off (36%) $224 99 $349 99 Buy at Walmart









Top smartwatch sales at Target









Recommended Stories We've found some pretty awesome Christmas smartwatch deals at Target as well. So, if you have gift cards for Target or just like shopping there, you can score a new timepiece for much less than usual.Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 are available at discounted prices, and if you're into Garmin smartwatches, you can snag the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for $250 less.





Google Pixel Watch 2: Save $50! Target is also selling the Pixel Watch 2 at a sweet $50 price cut. This allows you to get one for just under $200. The watch is still worth getting, so if you're a Pixel user and don't want to overspend on the latest Google smartwatch, act fast and take advantage of this offer. $50 off (20%) $199 99 $249 99 Buy at Target Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: Save $250! If you're looking for an ultra-premium Garmin smartwatch, grab the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 with this deal. Currently, Target is selling the Sapphire Edition model for a whopping $250 off. This is one quite impressive discount, which makes this premium timepiece with a built-in flashlight, one-month battery life, and a stunning AMOLED touchscreen even greater value for money. So, save while the offer lasts! $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Target Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): Save $50! Google's latest Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 3, is on sale for $50 off at target, too. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, so act fast and save on one while you can! $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at Target Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $100! The sleek Garmin Vivoactive 5 is available at a sweet $100 discount at Target, too, and can be yours for just $200. The watch is defiantly worth getting, as it offers a plethora of features, great battery life, and an OLED touchscreen at a price that doesn't break the bank. Save on one today! $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Target Fitbit Sense 2: Save $50! You can snag a Fitbit Sense 2 for $50 off at Target. This smartwatch comes loaded with features like stress detection, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring. It also delivers over six days of battery life. Save on one now while the deal lasts! $50 off (20%) $199 95 $249 95 Buy at Target







