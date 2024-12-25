Best smartwatch deals this Christmas: Elevate your style without breaking the bank with gift cards
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's finally Christmas, which means it's time for presents! And there's no better gift for a techie than a new gadget, like a fancy, feature-rich smartwatch! But if you've instead received non-tech gifts, a bit of money, and a few gift cards, we've found some unmissable Christmas deals on top smartwatches that let you put that money to good use right now.
Since you can use your gift cards only at the corresponding retailer, we decided to divide the best Christmas Day smartwatch deals by store. We also encourage you not to waste time and capitalize on an offer as soon as you decide it's the one for you, since you never know how long these sweet promos will be available! And now, here are the top smartwatch offers this Christmas!
Top three smartwatch offers this Christmas!
Jump to:
Best smartwatch deals on Amazon
Since Amazon is one of the biggest retailers, many people choose to give Amazon gift cards as a holiday present. Chances are, you may have received one or two yourself. If so, you'll be glad to know that Amazon is also one of the best places to snag a top-tier smartwatch right now.
For instance, Galaxy users can save $180 on Samsung's former flagship, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or $206 on the top Samsung smartwatch right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. That said, you can score sweet savings if you're a Pixel, Garmin, or Apple fan, too.
Unmissable smartwatch offers at Best Buy
If you have Best Buy gift cards and are wondering how to spend them, the retailer has a few unmissable deals on Garmin smartwatches. In addition, it offers a massive $160 price cut on the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6.
Best smartwatch promos at Walmart
Walmart is another place to score massive savings on a new smartwatch this Christmas. The retailer is selling top-notch wearables such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Garmin Forerunner 945 at great discounts. It even offers a hefty 58% markdown on the original Pixel Watch, making it a no-brainer for a Pixel user on a budget!
Top smartwatch sales at Target
We've found some pretty awesome Christmas smartwatch deals at Target as well. So, if you have gift cards for Target or just like shopping there, you can score a new timepiece for much less than usual.
Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 are available at discounted prices, and if you're into Garmin smartwatches, you can snag the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for $250 less.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: