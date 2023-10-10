10+ best Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day in October has begun, which means you have another opportunity to pull the trigger on many incredible Prime Day phone deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day speaker deals.
You can save big on some of the best earbuds and headphones on the market. In July, earbuds and headphones from brands such as Samsung, Beats, Sony, and even Bose and Sennheiser received awesome discounts. Budget-friendly earbuds from Skullcandy, JBL, and Soundcore were also discounted, and now we witness such price cuts as well.
Top 3 headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023
Prime day Earbuds deals
We are seeing discounts ranging from 10% to 57% on many earbuds during Amazon Prime Day in October. You can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which is quite the sweet deal, but that is not all. If you are looking for new earbuds, and want the quality sound but are on a budget, now is the time to shop.
And sure, one of the best choices when it comes to sound quality at a low price is JBL. JBL earbuds are now also seeing discounts of up to $50, which for otherwise under $100 earbuds is definitely a good deal. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also seeing sweet discounts while the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is almost half price.
If you are a Sony fan, Amazon Prime Day in October will not leave you unsatisfied, as Sony earbuds are also receiving pretty generous discounts. And that is not all! Beats Studio Buds are now available with a 40% discount during the event! Oh, and let's not forget the AirPods! AirPods (2nd Generation) is now seeing a 31% discount!
Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals
Earbuds are great, but they aren't for everyone. Fortunately for you, you are able to score savings in the 30-40% range on brand-new awesome-sounding headphones during Amazon Prime Day in October.
One of the most exciting promotions we came across on the last Prime Day event was for Sony's WH-1000XM4, which saw a tempting 29% price cut. Amazon also offered their successor, the WH-1000XM5, for $72 less than its regular price. Bose's QuietComfort 45 and Headphones 700 also received exciting discounts of $100 and $80, respectively.
Now, you can also score big savings on more budget-friendly headphones from JBL, Bose, Sony, and more. You can get the JBL Tune 660NC for $50 less than usual. If you want to get more expensive once, fear not, as Apple and Beats by Dre also have some great deals.
And if you are an Apple fan, you should know that the AirPods Max is now seeing a pretty nice discount as well. Beats Studio Pro is also part of the mix, as it is now almost half the price than usual.
