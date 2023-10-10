10+ best Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals to shop now









Prime day Earbuds deals





We are seeing discounts ranging from 10% to 57% on many earbuds during Amazon Prime Day in October. You can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which is quite the sweet deal, but that is not all. If you are looking for new earbuds, and want the quality sound but are on a budget, now is the time to shop.





And sure, one of the best choices when it comes to sound quality at a low price is JBL. JBL earbuds are now also seeing discounts of up to $50, which for otherwise under $100 earbuds is definitely a good deal. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also seeing sweet discounts while the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is almost half price.





If you are a Sony fan, Amazon Prime Day in October will not leave you unsatisfied, as Sony earbuds are also receiving pretty generous discounts. And that is not all! Beats Studio Buds are now available with a 40% discount during the event! Oh, and let's not forget the AirPods! AirPods (2nd Generation) is now seeing a 31% discount!





Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $100! Grab the awesome Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, incredible ANC and are a true bargain. $100 off (33%) $199 $299 Buy at Amazon JBL Tune Flex: Save $50! Snatch a pair JBL Tune Flex for $50 off their price. The earbuds have nice 32 hours of battery life, ANC, and sport JBL Pure Bass Sound. $50 off (50%) $49 95 $99 95 Buy at Amazon JBLTune Buds: Save $50! Snatch a pair JBL Tune Buds for $50 off their price. The earbuds have Up to 48 hours battery life, ANC, and sport JBL Pure Bass Sound. $50 off (50%) $49 95 $99 95 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with 54% discount Get the the Galaxy Buds 2 with noise cancelling with 54% discount now on Prime Day in October! $76 off (54%) $63 99 $139 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds Pro 2 [2022] with a 48% discount Amazon Prime day in October gives a sweet 48% discount on the Samsung Buds Pro 2, which is an amazing offer! With the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation you can quiet even the loudest outside sounds! $111 off (48%) $118 90 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM5 with a 7% discount Get the best truly wireless Bluetooth noise canceling earbuds from Sony with a 7% discount on Amazon Prime Day in October! $22 off (7%) $278 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds S with 36% discount on Amazon This Sony truly wireless earbuds with Noise Canceling can be yours with 36% discount! They have smart features and settings that learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. $72 off (36%) $128 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Sony WF-C700N sees a 27% discount on Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are truly wireless Noise Canceling in-ear Bluetooth earbuds which have up to 15 hours of battery life with quick charging. They can now be yours with a 27% discount! $32 off (27%) $88 $119 99 Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds are now 40% off on Amazon Beats Studio Buds are compatible with Apple & Android and they can now be yours almost on half price thanks to Amazon Prime Day in October! $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 95 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $19 less on Amazon Want to get yourself AirPods to go your iPhone? You can now do it and get the AirPods (3rd Generation) with 11% discount on Amazon Prime Day in October! $19 off (11%) $149 99 $169 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with sweet 31% discount AirPods (2nd Generation) may be a bit old, but that does not mean it is not worth it, especially when you can get it with a 31% discount on Prime Day! $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at Amazon





Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals





Earbuds are great, but they aren't for everyone. Fortunately for you, you are able to score savings in the 30-40% range on brand-new awesome-sounding headphones during Amazon Prime Day in October.





One of the most exciting promotions we came across on the last Prime Day event was for Sony's WH-1000XM4 , which saw a tempting 29% price cut. Amazon also offered their successor, the WH-1000XM5 , for $72 less than its regular price. Bose's QuietComfort 45 and Headphones 700 also received exciting discounts of $100 and $80, respectively.

Now, you can also score big savings on more budget-friendly headphones from JBL, Bose, Sony, and more. You can get the JBL Tune 660NC for $50 less than usual. If you want to get more expensive once, fear not, as Apple and Beats by Dre also have some great deals.





And if you are an Apple fan, you should know that the AirPods Max is now seeing a pretty nice discount as well. Beats Studio Pro is also part of the mix, as it is now almost half the price than usual.





Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $98! Get the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 for $98 OFF their price from Amazon. The headphones have good sound and ANC are a true bargain. $98 off (30%) $230 53 $329 Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 510BT: Now 50% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Tune 510BT from Amazon and save $25 in the process. The headphones have a good sound and are a true steal at this price. $25 off (50%) $24 95 $49 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 660NC: Save $41! Get the JBL Tune 660NC from Amazon and save $41 in the process. The headphones have up to 55 hours of battery life, ANC, and JBL's Pure Bass sound. $41 off (41%) $59 $99 95 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max with 9% discount on Amazon Apple's over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio can now be yours with 9% discount! $50 off (9%) $499 $549 Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro can be yours for $170 less Get the Beats Studio Pro with rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls now on a sweet Prime Day deal for $170 less than usual! $170 off (49%) $179 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon





