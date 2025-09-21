Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade?

mebegreat
mebegreat
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
Why would anybody buy an apple watch ultra 3? There are much better options out there.


DJOne
DJOne
Arena Master
• 4d ago

My Ultra 2 got hypertension notifications, and all the others WatchOS 26 stuff. The 3 only has a brighter screen, some new bands, and thats about it.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I believe Samsung's decision to merely refresh the Samsung Watch Ultra this year was the appropriate course of action, rather than launching a new version. With the Samsung Watch Ultra 2025, they enhanced storage, introduced new color options, and added additional accessories. However, this does not justify an upgrade if you already possess the original Samsung Watch Ultra, particularly if the new features were solely software-based. Apple should have followed suit, particularly if the older models will also receive the same software upgrades.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

Upon upgrading to the Ultra 3, I have been thoroughly impressed with its performance. Apple’s decision to refresh the Ultra 2 last year provided a compelling rationale for upgrading to the Ultra 3. The Ultra 3 boasts a brighter, larger display with reduced bezels and a new band design, which I find to be the epitome of perfection. Samsung’s recent refresh of its Ultra series mirrors Apple’s decision last year to refresh the Ultra 2, suggesting that it was an opportune moment to release the Ultra 3.

I like to upgrade my devices every year.

G1andonly
G1andonly
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

The ultra 2 will be perfect for the next 5 years. If you must, replace the battery in a few years and save some money.

