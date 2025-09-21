Home Discussions You are here Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade? General Johanna Romero • Published: Sep 21, 2025, 1:03 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. mebegreat Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Why would anybody buy an apple watch ultra 3? There are much better options out there. Like Reactions All Quote mebegreat Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Why would anybody buy an apple watch ultra 3? There are much better options out there. Like Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 4d ago ... My Ultra 2 got hypertension notifications, and all the others WatchOS 26 stuff. The 3 only has a brighter screen, some new bands, and thats about it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d ago ... I believe Samsung's decision to merely refresh the Samsung Watch Ultra this year was the appropriate course of action, rather than launching a new version. With the Samsung Watch Ultra 2025, they enhanced storage, introduced new color options, and added additional accessories. However, this does not justify an upgrade if you already possess the original Samsung Watch Ultra, particularly if the new features were solely software-based. Apple should have followed suit, particularly if the older models will also receive the same software upgrades. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... Upon upgrading to the Ultra 3, I have been thoroughly impressed with its performance. Apple’s decision to refresh the Ultra 2 last year provided a compelling rationale for upgrading to the Ultra 3. The Ultra 3 boasts a brighter, larger display with reduced bezels and a new band design, which I find to be the epitome of perfection. Samsung’s recent refresh of its Ultra series mirrors Apple’s decision last year to refresh the Ultra 2, suggesting that it was an opportune moment to release the Ultra 3.I like to upgrade my devices every year. Like Reactions All Quote G1andonly Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... The ultra 2 will be perfect for the next 5 years. If you must, replace the battery in a few years and save some money. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
