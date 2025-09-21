Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

General
Xfire74
Xfire74
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Well, well, well... New colors of lines on the display?

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I anticipate that Samsung's future endeavors will yield significant benefits, much like the anti-glare coating that other OEMs have adopted following the expiration of their exclusive patent. Features that enhance our daily operations are always highly valued, and Samsung has developed a few important ones over the years.

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Improvements for things that aren't that big of a deal to people and no improvements for what people want.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Where you at Tuga...talking all that smack saying the iPhone 17 has Samsung best display....it doesnt.


The display on the S25U is almost all year old, obviously Apple isnt gonna buy a year old display when Samsung makes newer display one a regular basis. That's why yoi sounded so stupid talking about Apple has Samsung best display and why aren't they suing it on their own products.


The display Apple purchase was made after the S25U you looney toon who isnt funny at all.. So obviously Damsung is gonna keep improving them as we have seen month after month.


But with your purposeful ignorance to facts, wait; I dont even think it's purposely, I think it's just you.




Luvsyalots
Luvsyalots
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I have been holding out from upgrading (24ultra) to anything new till I see what '26 has to offer....this could be the game changer for me! 💪

JudyTang
JudyTang
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

the batter life needs to reach at least iPhone 16 Pro max level

panrt321
panrt321
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Pixel 9 series use same M14 OLED.. nothing new or better, Iqoo use new Samsung OLED display Power efficient 2K LTPO oled,LIPO, Anti-reflective coating,1 nit low

Xiaomi 17 Pro, Max And Ultra use new Real RGB OLED, 12bit, Samsung still use old 8bit.

Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

When Samsung takes responsibility for damaged screens with green lines, then they will be worth it.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited

"The rumored Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge will stick with the M13 tech that was seen on the Galaxy S24 and S25 series."


This is a true example why its useless talking to a android user. They have no clue of that they say.

Iphone 16 was already using the M14 that will be used int he S26U only. Talk about charging more for old tech. #Just saying

Individuals often discuss the concept of catching up, yet their devices are utilizing outdated technology, while their competitors employ cutting-edge technology developed in-house by samsung. SMH

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵JudyTang said:

the batter life needs to reach at least iPhone 16 Pro max level

The S25 Ultra is already "at least iPhone 16 Pro max level".


https://imgur.com/a/cgxmKjp


Keep in mind that these influencer battery tests don't compare to real world performance, which includes constant iMessaging, voice & FaceTime calls. Once that's factored in, S25 Ultra> iPhone in the battery life department.

