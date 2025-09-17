Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
The tablet still packs a punch and is a treat at its current price. Don't miss out!
The Galaxy Tab S9 may be an older device, but a sweet 21% discount on Amazon makes its 256GB version definitely worth checking out if you want a speedy 11-inch tablet and don’t insist on having the latest model. Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to one for just under $726 instead of paying about $920. That’s a savings of $194, which is a pretty decent chunk of cash. Sadly, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so we urge you to act fast and save now while you can.
As a top-tier Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 brings a lot to the table. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same silicon found in most flagship phones from 2023, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This beast of a chip, complemented by 12GB of RAM, allows our friend here to handle anything, whether it’s browsing the web, running demanding apps, or playing resource-intensive games.
Speaking of playing, the tablet’s screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which you’ll definitely appreciate while gaming. But even if you aren’t a mobile gamer, you’ll still fall in love with the 11-inch AMOLED display featuring a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support, making this slate a top choice for streaming movies on the go.
Now add an 8,400 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day of typical use and 45W fast charging that gets it back to 100% in about 1 hour and 42 minutes, and it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Tab S9 remains relevant today. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save with this deal while it lasts!
