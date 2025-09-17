Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9

The tablet still packs a punch and is a treat at its current price.

A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9 with both hands.
The Galaxy Tab S9 may be an older device, but a sweet 21% discount on Amazon makes its 256GB version definitely worth checking out if you want a speedy 11-inch tablet and don’t insist on having the latest model. Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to one for just under $726 instead of paying about $920. That’s a savings of $194, which is a pretty decent chunk of cash. Sadly, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so we urge you to act fast and save now while you can.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $194 on Amazon!

$194 off (21%)
Amazon is offering a massive $194 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9, dropping it below the $726 mark. The tablet offers speedy performance and has a gorgeous AMOLED display, making it a great buy. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770 at Samsung!

$209 99
$979 99
$770 off (79%)
However, if you want the latest Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung is offering a $120 discount on the model with 512GB. In addition, it lets you save up to an extra $650 with eligible trade-ins. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


As a top-tier Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 brings a lot to the table. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same silicon found in most flagship phones from 2023, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This beast of a chip, complemented by 12GB of RAM, allows our friend here to handle anything, whether it’s browsing the web, running demanding apps, or playing resource-intensive games.

Speaking of playing, the tablet’s screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which you’ll definitely appreciate while gaming. But even if you aren’t a mobile gamer, you’ll still fall in love with the 11-inch AMOLED display featuring a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support, making this slate a top choice for streaming movies on the go.

Now add an 8,400 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day of typical use and 45W fast charging that gets it back to 100% in about 1 hour and 42 minutes, and it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Tab S9 remains relevant today. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save with this deal while it lasts!

