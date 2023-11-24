Black Friday Google Pixel deals 2023: The doorbuster deals are live!

For example, theSeries is reduced between 21% and 28% for various models and storage configurations, while reductions on theare much greater, reaching around 40%.

Black Friday Pixel 8 series deals





Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, Google's latest flagship phones, are certainly the stars of the show here. Although they were just announced last month, on October 4, the two flagship devices are already enjoying some pretty decent discounts.





The Pro model is now available on Amazon at 21% off, meaning you can save $200 on this cutting-edge device. By all means, that's a more than generous offer by Amazon, so don't miss out. The non-Pro version is enjoying a markdown of $125 at the same merchant.





The Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage is $200 off at Amazon The superb Pixel 8 Pro with the Tensor G3 chipset and one of the best cameras on a modern phone is currently $200 off on Amazon as well! Don't miss out on this quite generous deal, which is quite good for a phone that was announced a month ago! This is the model with 128GB of storage space. $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro, 256GB: save $200 on Best Buy The superb Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage is also on sale right now. Presently, Best Buy lets you save an instant $200 on the 256GB model, and if you trade in your old phone, you can save an extra $750! The phone is equipped with Google Tensor G3 chipset and one of the best cameras on a phone. $950 off (90%) Trade-in $109 $1059 Buy at BestBuy Go max with the Pixel 8 Pro (512GB), now 17% off on Amazon The Pixel 8 Pro with a massive 512GB of internal storage is also discounted heavily this Black Friday. The smartphone sells at a markdown of $200. If you're planning on shooting a lot of photos with that cutting-edge Pixel camera, you might want the extra storage space, so don't miss out on the cool deal. $200 off (17%) $979 $1179 Buy at Amazon 256GB Google Pixel 8: $150 off at Amazon for Black Friday More storage is what you need? Don't worry, you can still save on a new Pixel 8 at Amazon! The model with 256GB of internal storage is a cool $150 off on Amazon. 256GB should be enough for all your selfies, right? If you agree, go ahead and pull the trigger on this cool deal. $150 off (20%) $609 99 $759 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8, 128GB: $150 off on Amazon for Black Friday Good things come in small packages, and this perfectly summarizes this extremely decent Pixel 8 deal over at Amazon, which lets you save $150! This smartphone has Google's Tensor G3 SoC, guaranteeing amazing performance. What's more, the Pixel 8 runs on Android 14 out of the box and gives you a clean experience. This is the model with 128GB of internal storage. $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Pixel Fold deals





We are seeing discounts on the Pixel Fold , though we wouldn't hold our breath for discounts bigger than this. After all, Google's first foldable is still quite a high-profile device that pushes the boundaries for premium.





Then again, a markdown of $400 is still appreciated, especially given the buffed-up spec list and foldable design this smartphone boasts. We should also note that the Pixel Fold boasts the same discounts at Best Buy and Amazon, allowing you to pick whichever retailer you prefer.





Save $400 on Google Pixel Fold (256GB) this Black Friday The Google Pixel Fold is now some $400 off over at Amazon, which is a superb deal! The device is one of the more usable foldable phones out there as it is wider than the conventional foldable. It can easily replace your small tablet, too! The smartphone arrives with 256GB of storage. Get it and save this Black Friday. $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at Amazon The 256GB Google Pixel Fold is $400 OFF at Best Buy Look at this one - it unfolds and is affordable! The Google Pixel Fold is now heavily discounted at Best Buy. The merchant is letting you save $400 on this cool phone, which is a superb deal! The device is one of the more usable foldable phones out there as it is wider than the conventional foldable. $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday Pixel 7 series deals





Those looking to get a new handset from the Pixel 7 series will be pleased to know that all three models can be found at deeply discounted prices online. At the moment, both the 128GB and the 256GB model can be yours for $150 less than usual, which is quite decent.





The Pixel 7 Pro is another affordable option bargain hunters may appreciate. We found both the 128GB and the 256GB models sporting a cooler-than-ever $250 discount. The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, where you can find the model with extra storage at Best Buy.





There are plenty of cool offers on one of the best budget-friendly phones, the Pixel 7a , at an even better price! Retailers sell it at $125 off, allowing you to snatch it at well under $400.





Google Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB: save $250 on Amazon this Black Friday The impressive Google Pixel 7 Pro may be a suitable alternative for those who don't want to splurge on the newer model. Right now, you can get the 128GB model with G2 SoC and a 6.7-inch display at an incredible $250 off its price tag. $250 off (28%) $649 $899 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro, 256GB: 25% cheaper on Best Buy Need the extra storage for all your selfies and still want to save? Not a problem? Head to Best Buy right away! Here, you can find an unlocked 256GB model sporting a pretty cool $250 discount just in time for Black Friday! Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more. $250 off (25%) $749 $999 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7, 256GB: save 21% this Black Friday The Google Pixel 7 may not be released in 2023, but it packs a punch to this day. It has a 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display that's super sharp. To top it off, the device has wide and ultrawide lenses with up to 8x Super Res Zoom for stunning photos. $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7, 128GB: save $150 this Black Friday on Best Buy If you don't need the extra storage, don't worry. The Pixel 7 with a basic 128GB of storage on deck is also deeply discounted this Black Friday. The smartphone is up for grabs at Best Buy for $150 off its price tag. What's more, you can take the total price even lower when you trade in an older phone. $150 off (25%) $449 $599 Buy at BestBuy 25% off the Google Pixel 7a; get one at Amazon The affordable yet very capable Google Pixel 7a is some $125 off right now. Just as capable as the Pixel 7, this one is certainly a decent addition to your phone collection, bringing the best of Android to your fingertips. $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a: Save $125 on Best Buy this Black Friday BestBuy also has a very decent $125 deal on the Pixel 7a, which generally matches the offer over at Amazon. The awesome affordable phone is surely worthy of your consideration! The best thing about it is that Best Buy isn't making you jump through hoops to take advantage of the discount. Don't miss out. $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series: save $165 right now This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a. And if you want to get it with a pair of super cool Pixel earbuds, safely pick this offer at Amazon. Here, the merchant lets you save $165 on the Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series! $165 off (28%) $433 $598 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Pixel 6 series deals





While the Pixel 6 series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, most large retailers still happen to have these in stock. They still get major software updates by Google, and they still have awesome cameras. You just save some cash due to the fact they are not the newest, shiniest gadget!





Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage now sells for 50% less than usual, which is more than a generous proposal by Amazon. As for the Pixel 6a, we found a super cool deal that's again live at Best Buy. It lets you grab the phone with a plan by Verizon for just $49!




