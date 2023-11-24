Black Friday Google Pixel deals 2023: The doorbuster deals are live!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
There you have it, the turkey and gravy are both gone, which means one thing and one thing only: it's Black Friday already! Deals on Pixel phones have been bountiful in 2023, so we can't really complain at all. While we've come across some pretty amazing discounts on hot phones like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, now available at $150-$200 off, we believe some merchants may be offering even better markdowns tomorrow.

We've been following the entire extended edition of this year's Black Friday savings event, which started last Friday. We saw superb offers on the newest Pixel phones. Of course, generous markdowns on models from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Series weren't hard to find.

Of course, we're seeing many other cool phone deals this Black Friday. For one thing, there's no shortage of head-turning Black Friday Samsung phone deals. Yet, among the Black Friday Motorola deals, we have some equally appealing markdowns, so make sure you check them out.

For example, the Pixel 7 Series is reduced between 21% and 28% for various models and storage configurations, while reductions on the Pixel 6 are much greater, reaching around 40%. Some older devices like the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6 Pro are also discounted and worthy of attention. With markdowns hovering around 25% for the Pixel 7 Series and way up for the older one, bargain hunters are sure to maximize their savings this Black Friday!

Top three Black Friday Pixel phones deals right now


Save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage this Black Friday

Google's awesome latest flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, is currently quite affordable at $200 off, which is an awesome deal considering just how great the phone is! It has one of the brightest displays at the moment, as well as a very capable camera and tons of AI features that make it an exceptional offering to consider!
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8, 256GB: save 20% this Black Friday

Good things come in small packages, and this perfectly summarizes this extremely decent Pixel 8 deal over at Amazon, which lets you save $150! This smartphone has Google's Tensor G3 SoC, guaranteeing amazing performance. What's more, the Pixel 8 runs on Android 14 out of the box and gives you a clean experience. Don't miss out on this super hot offer.
$150 off (20%)
$609
$759
Buy at Amazon

Save 25% on a new the Google Pixel 7a with 128GB of storage at Amazon

The affordable yet very capable Google Pixel 7a is some $125 off right now. Just as capable as the Pixel 7, this one is certainly a decent addition to your phone collection, bringing the best of Android to your fingertips.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday Pixel 8 series deals 


The Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, Google's latest flagship phones, are certainly the stars of the show here. Although they were just announced last month, on October 4, the two flagship devices are already enjoying some pretty decent discounts.

The Pro model is now available on Amazon at 21% off, meaning you can save $200 on this cutting-edge device. By all means, that's a more than generous offer by Amazon, so don't miss out. The non-Pro version is enjoying a markdown of $125 at the same merchant. 

The Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage is $200 off at Amazon

The superb Pixel 8 Pro with the Tensor G3 chipset and one of the best cameras on a modern phone is currently $200 off on Amazon as well! Don't miss out on this quite generous deal, which is quite good for a phone that was announced a month ago! This is the model with 128GB of storage space.
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 256GB: save $200 on Best Buy

The superb Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage is also on sale right now. Presently, Best Buy lets you save an instant $200 on the 256GB model, and if you trade in your old phone, you can save an extra $750! The phone is equipped with Google Tensor G3 chipset and one of the best cameras on a phone.
$950 off (90%) Trade-in
$109
$1059
Buy at BestBuy

Go max with the Pixel 8 Pro (512GB), now 17% off on Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro with a massive 512GB of internal storage is also discounted heavily this Black Friday. The smartphone sells at a markdown of $200. If you're planning on shooting a lot of photos with that cutting-edge Pixel camera, you might want the extra storage space, so don't miss out on the cool deal.
$200 off (17%)
$979
$1179
Buy at Amazon

256GB Google Pixel 8: $150 off at Amazon for Black Friday

More storage is what you need? Don't worry, you can still save on a new Pixel 8 at Amazon! The model with 256GB of internal storage is a cool $150 off on Amazon. 256GB should be enough for all your selfies, right? If you agree, go ahead and pull the trigger on this cool deal.
$150 off (20%)
$609 99
$759 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8, 128GB: $150 off on Amazon for Black Friday

Good things come in small packages, and this perfectly summarizes this extremely decent Pixel 8 deal over at Amazon, which lets you save $150! This smartphone has Google's Tensor G3 SoC, guaranteeing amazing performance. What's more, the Pixel 8 runs on Android 14 out of the box and gives you a clean experience. This is the model with 128GB of internal storage.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Pixel Fold deals


We are seeing discounts on the Pixel Fold, though we wouldn't hold our breath for discounts bigger than this. After all, Google's first foldable is still quite a high-profile device that pushes the boundaries for premium. 

Then again, a markdown of $400 is still appreciated, especially given the buffed-up spec list and foldable design this smartphone boasts. We should also note that the Pixel Fold boasts the same discounts at Best Buy and Amazon, allowing you to pick whichever retailer you prefer.

Save $400 on Google Pixel Fold (256GB) this Black Friday

The Google Pixel Fold is now some $400 off over at Amazon, which is a superb deal! The device is one of the more usable foldable phones out there as it is wider than the conventional foldable. It can easily replace your small tablet, too! The smartphone arrives with 256GB of storage. Get it and save this Black Friday.
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at Amazon

The 256GB Google Pixel Fold is $400 OFF at Best Buy

Look at this one - it unfolds and is affordable! The Google Pixel Fold is now heavily discounted at Best Buy. The merchant is letting you save $400 on this cool phone, which is a superb deal! The device is one of the more usable foldable phones out there as it is wider than the conventional foldable.
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

Black Friday Pixel 7 series deals


Those looking to get a new handset from the Pixel 7 series will be pleased to know that all three models can be found at deeply discounted prices online. At the moment, both the 128GB and the 256GB model can be yours for $150 less than usual, which is quite decent.

The Pixel 7 Pro is another affordable option bargain hunters may appreciate. We found both the 128GB and the 256GB models sporting a cooler-than-ever $250 discount. The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, where you can find the model with extra storage at Best Buy. 

There are plenty of cool offers on one of the best budget-friendly phones, the Pixel 7a, at an even better price! Retailers sell it at $125 off, allowing you to snatch it at well under $400. 

Google Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB: save $250 on Amazon this Black Friday

The impressive Google Pixel 7 Pro may be a suitable alternative for those who don't want to splurge on the newer model. Right now, you can get the 128GB model with G2 SoC and a 6.7-inch display at an incredible $250 off its price tag.
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro, 256GB: 25% cheaper on Best Buy

Need the extra storage for all your selfies and still want to save? Not a problem? Head to Best Buy right away! Here, you can find an unlocked 256GB model sporting a pretty cool $250 discount just in time for Black Friday! Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more.
$250 off (25%)
$749
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7, 256GB: save 21% this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 7 may not be released in 2023, but it packs a punch to this day. It has a 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display that's super sharp. To top it off, the device has wide and ultrawide lenses with up to 8x Super Res Zoom for stunning photos.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7, 128GB: save $150 this Black Friday on Best Buy

If you don't need the extra storage, don't worry. The Pixel 7 with a basic 128GB of storage on deck is also deeply discounted this Black Friday. The smartphone is up for grabs at Best Buy for $150 off its price tag. What's more, you can take the total price even lower when you trade in an older phone.
$150 off (25%)
$449
$599
Buy at BestBuy

25% off the Google Pixel 7a; get one at Amazon

The affordable yet very capable Google Pixel 7a is some $125 off right now. Just as capable as the Pixel 7, this one is certainly a decent addition to your phone collection, bringing the best of Android to your fingertips.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: Save $125 on Best Buy this Black Friday

BestBuy also has a very decent $125 deal on the Pixel 7a, which generally matches the offer over at Amazon. The awesome affordable phone is surely worthy of your consideration! The best thing about it is that Best Buy isn't making you jump through hoops to take advantage of the discount. Don't miss out.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series: save $165 right now

This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a. And if you want to get it with a pair of super cool Pixel earbuds, safely pick this offer at Amazon. Here, the merchant lets you save $165 on the Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series!
$165 off (28%)
$433
$598
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Pixel 6 series deals


While the Pixel 6 series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, most large retailers still happen to have these in stock. They still get major software updates by Google, and they still have awesome cameras. You just save some cash due to the fact they are not the newest, shiniest gadget! 

For instance, the old but gold Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage now sells for 50% less than usual, which is more than a generous proposal by Amazon. As for the Pixel 6a, we found a super cool deal that's again live at Best Buy. It lets you grab the phone with a plan by Verizon for just $49!

Just $49 for the Pixel 6a?!?! Get it with a plan by Verizon now

The Pixel 6a may be a bit outdated, but it's still an incredible choice for people on a budget. And, oh, what a cool deal we found! This Black Friday, Best Buy is selling this incredible phone with a plan by Verizon for just $1.36'/mo over 36 months, landing its total price at just $49! Don't miss out!
$350 off (88%)
$49
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB is 44% off at Amazon right now

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an incredible choice for bargain hunters. Despite its age, the device still boasts a pretty decent camera setup, powerful processor, and vivid display. If you don't mind the fact that it's no spring chicken, safely pull the trigger on this awesome deal at Amazon, as it lets you save 44% on this cool phone.
$394 off (44%)
$505 07
$899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro, 256GB: 41% off at Amazon for Black Friday

If you don't mind getting a slightly older Pixel phone with 256GB of storage, snag the Pixel 6 Pro at Amazon and save 41% in the process. This smartphone surely is no spring chicken, but it packs a punch to this day. Don't miss out on the chance to save big this Black Friday!
$410 off (41%)
$589 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro, 128GB: save $100 this Black Friday

Over at Walmart, you can get the Pixel 6 Pro for just $419 through this sweet Black Friday deal. With its 6.7-inch display and plenty of cool features, the Google Pixel 6 Pro makes a worthwhile purchase even today. This is the phone with 128GB of storage in the Sorta Sunny color.
$120 off (23%)
$399
$519
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel 6 with 128GB: now $249 off on Amazon

The older but still decent Pixel 6 is currently $249 off, which is a superb price! WHile slightly older, this one is still mighty capable and has a not too shabby camera as well as the Tensor chipset that's tailored towards an AI-oriented user experience. The deal is up for grabs at Amazon, so don't miss out.
$249 off (42%)
$349 98
$599
Buy at Amazon
