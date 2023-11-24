Black Friday Google Pixel deals 2023: The doorbuster deals are live!
There you have it, the turkey and gravy are both gone, which means one thing and one thing only: it's Black Friday already! Deals on Pixel phones have been bountiful in 2023, so we can't really complain at all. While we've come across some pretty amazing discounts on hot phones like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, now available at $150-$200 off, we believe some merchants may be offering even better markdowns tomorrow.
We've been following the entire extended edition of this year's Black Friday savings event, which started last Friday. We saw superb offers on the newest Pixel phones. Of course, generous markdowns on models from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Series weren't hard to find.
Of course, we're seeing many other cool phone deals this Black Friday. For one thing, there's no shortage of head-turning Black Friday Samsung phone deals. Yet, among the Black Friday Motorola deals, we have some equally appealing markdowns, so make sure you check them out.
For example, the Pixel 7 Series is reduced between 21% and 28% for various models and storage configurations, while reductions on the Pixel 6 are much greater, reaching around 40%. Some older devices like the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6 Pro are also discounted and worthy of attention. With markdowns hovering around 25% for the Pixel 7 Series and way up for the older one, bargain hunters are sure to maximize their savings this Black Friday!
Top three Black Friday Pixel phones deals right now
Black Friday Pixel 8 series deals
The Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, Google's latest flagship phones, are certainly the stars of the show here. Although they were just announced last month, on October 4, the two flagship devices are already enjoying some pretty decent discounts.
The Pro model is now available on Amazon at 21% off, meaning you can save $200 on this cutting-edge device. By all means, that's a more than generous offer by Amazon, so don't miss out. The non-Pro version is enjoying a markdown of $125 at the same merchant.
Black Friday Pixel Fold deals
We are seeing discounts on the Pixel Fold, though we wouldn't hold our breath for discounts bigger than this. After all, Google's first foldable is still quite a high-profile device that pushes the boundaries for premium.
Then again, a markdown of $400 is still appreciated, especially given the buffed-up spec list and foldable design this smartphone boasts. We should also note that the Pixel Fold boasts the same discounts at Best Buy and Amazon, allowing you to pick whichever retailer you prefer.
Black Friday Pixel 7 series deals
Those looking to get a new handset from the Pixel 7 series will be pleased to know that all three models can be found at deeply discounted prices online. At the moment, both the 128GB and the 256GB model can be yours for $150 less than usual, which is quite decent.
The Pixel 7 Pro is another affordable option bargain hunters may appreciate. We found both the 128GB and the 256GB models sporting a cooler-than-ever $250 discount. The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, where you can find the model with extra storage at Best Buy.
There are plenty of cool offers on one of the best budget-friendly phones, the Pixel 7a, at an even better price! Retailers sell it at $125 off, allowing you to snatch it at well under $400.
Black Friday Pixel 6 series deals
While the Pixel 6 series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, most large retailers still happen to have these in stock. They still get major software updates by Google, and they still have awesome cameras. You just save some cash due to the fact they are not the newest, shiniest gadget!
For instance, the old but gold Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage now sells for 50% less than usual, which is more than a generous proposal by Amazon. As for the Pixel 6a, we found a super cool deal that's again live at Best Buy. It lets you grab the phone with a plan by Verizon for just $49!
