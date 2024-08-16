Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the OnePlus 12, Pixel 7 Pro, Beats Studio Pro, and more
Finally, it's Friday once again! As the most anticipated day of the week, we're all welcoming it with open arms and big smiles. But do you know what is even better than the fact that you have only a few mere hours until the start of the weekend? Yep, you guessed it right! PhoneArena's Weekly deals roundup!
Oh, yeah! Every week, we round up all the sweet, sweet, unmissable deals we've found in one single place so that you can easily score massive savings on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, headphones, and/or a Bluetooth speaker. So, let's not waste any more time and see what awesome deals we have found this week!
Top 3 deals this week
Fortunately for all deal hunters looking for an awesome new phone, we saw sweet deals on top-notch smartphones this week as well. One of the best offers is on the ex-flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023, which is currently a whopping $400 off on Amazon. Thanks to that huge discount, you can get a new high-end foldable smartphone for under $600, which is just unbelievable!
If you want a more traditional handset, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 is also sweetly discounted right now and can be yours for $100 off its price.
Since a tablet is better for working and streaming videos than a smartphone, we suggest going for the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage if you are in the market for a new workhorse slate. In addition to an insane firepower and a gorgeous 11-inch display, this fella is currently discounted by $158.
Check out these awesome phone deals as well
As you can see from the deal above, there are quite a few lovely offers on great phones in case you don't want a new OnePlus 12 or Motorola Razr+ 2023. For instance, you can snatch the Pixel 7 Pro at a bonkers $550 discount.
Want a capable phone that doesn't break the bank? No problem! The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is on sale for $175 off its price and can be yours for under $230, making it a true bargain. And if you want a sleek mid-ranger, you can go for the Motorola Edge 2023, which is discounted by a whopping $300 (50%). The phone is a real steal at its current heavily reduced price.
You can also score a new powerful tablet at a massive price cut
Samsung's tablets are among the best on the market, and now you have the chance to snag the latest iteration of the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a sweet $120 discount. In case you are team Apple, you can go for the 6-th-generation iPad Mini, which is discounted by $119. The iPad 9 is also enjoying a lovely discount this week and can be yours for $105 off.
But if you want Google's fancy Pixel Tablet, you can currently get one at an awesome $101 discount. Plus, this version comes with a Charging Speaker Dock!
Start your fitness journey with a top-notch smartwatch at a discounted price
Well, as we're in the middle of August, we can say that summer is slowly winding down. But that doesn't mean it’s too late to start working out for a shredded physique. And as we all know, a great smartwatch can help you on this journey.
This week, we've spotted some fantastic smartwatch deals, allowing you to score huge savings on top-tier models. The original Pixel Watch with LTE is discounted by $100. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart, which is on sale for $249 off its regular price. Alternatively, if you're a Galaxy user on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available for just $99 at Walmart.
Be sure to browse the offers below to score new headphones for less, too
Upgrading one's listening experience can be an expensive undertaking. But fret not, as you can score new top-tier earbuds or headphones at a massive discount this week as well. For instance, the Bose QuietComfort, Beats Studio Pro, and Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $100 (29%), $170 (49%), and $150 (43%), respectively.
If you are more of an earbuds fan, feel free to go for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Pixel Buds Pro, as these fellas are also on sale right now. The former is available for $92 (40%) off its price, while the latter can be yours for $60 off (30%).
Enhance your summer parties with these top Bluetooth speakers
Summer may soon end, but there is still plenty of time to organize some fantastic gatherings. If you're in need of a new Bluetooth speaker, you'll be pleased to know that you can elevate your parties with the popular JBL Flip 6, which is available for under $100. The capable Marshall Emberton II and Bose SoundLink Flex are also discounted, with savings of $40 (27%) and $50 (29%), respectively.
