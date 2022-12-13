Best Buy and Motorola join forces for the greatest Moto G Stylus (2021) deal to date

almost





That's because last year's aptly named Moto G Stylus (2021) is currently on sale at a new all-time low price of $129.99 with no upfront carrier activation or other strings attached, and at least according to the phone's manufacturer, this last-minute "beat-the-rush" holiday deal is scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm CST on December 14.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Aurora Black





That gives you a little over 36 hours at the time of this writing to slash a whopping 170 bucks off the regular price of an unlocked early 2021-released G Stylus mid-ranger with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 4GB RAM in a single Aurora Black color.









By no means a direct rival to Samsung's S Pen-equipped flagships in terms of raw speed or, well, literally anything else, this ultra-low-cost 6.8-inch giant delivers more than enough value... for its incredibly low cost. That extra-large screen, for instance, sports a more than decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 4,000mAh battery should prove capable of getting you through a normal workday no matter what you throw at the 2021 G Stylus, and oh, did we mention the phone comes with a nice little digital writing and sketching companion at no additional cost?



