Best Buy and Motorola join forces for the greatest Moto G Stylus (2021) deal to date

Deals
Best Buy and Motorola join forces for the greatest Moto G Stylus (2021) deal to date
If your holiday shopping budget is almost depleted but still have one important item to cross off your Christmas list for a special someone with a passion for pen-wielding handsets, you might want to pay Motorola or Best Buy an online or offline visit as soon as possible.

That's because last year's aptly named Moto G Stylus (2021) is currently on sale at a new all-time low price of $129.99 with no upfront carrier activation or other strings attached, and at least according to the phone's manufacturer, this last-minute "beat-the-rush" holiday deal is scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm CST on December 14.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Aurora Black
$170 off (57%)
$129 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

That gives you a little over 36 hours at the time of this writing to slash a whopping 170 bucks off the regular price of an unlocked early 2021-released G Stylus mid-ranger with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 4GB RAM in a single Aurora Black color.

Given its advanced age, you probably won't be surprised to hear (or be reminded) that the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus (2021) with Snapdragon 678 processing power was repeatedly discounted in recent months, never dropping below $149.99 however... until today.

By no means a direct rival to Samsung's S Pen-equipped flagships in terms of raw speed or, well, literally anything else, this ultra-low-cost 6.8-inch giant delivers more than enough value... for its incredibly low cost. That extra-large screen, for instance, sports a more than decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 4,000mAh battery should prove capable of getting you through a normal workday no matter what you throw at the 2021 G Stylus, and oh, did we mention the phone comes with a nice little digital writing and sketching companion at no additional cost?

$129.99 is truly an unbeatable price for such a surprisingly feature-packed mid-end Android handset... that unfortunately doesn't run the latest OS version... or even the penultimate incarnation of Google's industry-leading software platform.
