Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual
With significantly slimmer bezels making it possible to squeeze more screen real estate into a similar overall body as that of 2019's Surface Pro 7, a smoother than ever display, and a bunch of serious internal upgrades, Microsoft's late 2021-released Surface Pro 8 is anything but affordable.

On the decidedly bright and somewhat surprising side of things, the 2-in-1 Windows 11 powerhouse did score a couple of decent discounts relatively shortly after its commercial debut, and although the season of giving is officially over, Microsoft is offering a pretty deep price cut on a number of different configurations again.

As far as we know, the entry-level Intel Core i5 variant with a speedy 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM count has never been sold at $200 off its $1,099.99 MSRP before with no strings attached.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

$200 off (18%)
$899 99
$1099 99
Buy at Microsoft

For $899.99, this bad boy certainly delivers a lot of bang, undercutting Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 even at a reasonably cool $100 discount of its own with 128 gigs of internal storage space.

The Surface Pro 8, remember, sports an extra-large 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities while housing not one but two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support along a considerably thicker frame than its direct iPadOS-powered competitor.

This absolute beast of a convertible Windows tablet is obviously much heavier than the newest iPad Pro 12.9, but that means the battery life is a knockout too, at no less than 16 hours of "typical usage" between charges.

Of course, the beastly models are the ones built on the state-of-the-art Intel Evo platform, a couple of which are themselves marked down by $200 each for a presumably limited time only. We're talking about a Core i5 version with 8 gigs of RAM and a 256GB SSD that normally costs $1,199.99 and a digital hoarding-friendly 512 gig config packing the same processor and memory count you can currently get for... $1,199.99 instead of $1,399.99.

Finally, if you'd rather have more RAM and less storage space, the Intel Evo Core i5-powered Surface Pro 8 with 16 gigs of the former and 256GB of the latter will set you back $1,299.99 after a humbler $100 price reduction.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
18%off $900 Special MicrosoftStore $365 Newegg $550 OfficeDepot
View more offers
  • OS Windows 11
  • Display 13.0 inches 2880 x 1920 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 10 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM
  • Battery 6200 mAh
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless