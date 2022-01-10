The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On the decidedly bright and somewhat surprising side of things, the 2-in-1 Windows 11 powerhouse did score a couple of decent discounts relatively shortly after its commercial debut , and although the season of giving is officially over, Microsoft is offering a pretty deep price cut on a number of different configurations again.





As far as we know, the entry-level Intel Core i5 variant with a speedy 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM count has never been sold at $200 off its $1,099.99 MSRP before with no strings attached.





For $899.99, this bad boy certainly delivers a lot of bang, undercutting Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 even at a reasonably cool $100 discount of its own with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





The Surface Pro 8, remember, sports an extra-large 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities while housing not one but two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support along a considerably thicker frame than its direct iPadOS-powered competitor.





This absolute beast of a convertible Windows tablet is obviously much heavier than the newest iPad Pro 12.9, but that means the battery life is a knockout too, at no less than 16 hours of "typical usage" between charges.





Of course, the beastly models are the ones built on the state-of-the-art Intel Evo platform, a couple of which are themselves marked down by $200 each for a presumably limited time only. We're talking about a Core i5 version with 8 gigs of RAM and a 256GB SSD that normally costs $1,199.99 and a digital hoarding-friendly 512 gig config packing the same processor and memory count you can currently get for... $1,199.99 instead of $1,399.99.





Finally, if you'd rather have more RAM and less storage space, the Intel Evo Core i5-powered Surface Pro 8 with 16 gigs of the former and 256GB of the latter will set you back $1,299.99 after a humbler $100 price reduction.

