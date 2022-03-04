 Best Buy has a cool Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle on sale at a record high discount - PhoneArena

Deals

Best Buy has a cool Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle on sale at a record high discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Best Buy has a cool Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle on sale at a record high discount
Apple might be the uncontested leader of global tablet sales, but while you cannot deny the appeal of a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) giant with M1 processing power and a mini-LED display in tow, hardcore Windows fans will always advocate for the superior productivity of the Surface Pro family.

The 2021-released Surface Pro 8 powerhouse is a particularly impressive iPad Pro alternative, combining the unrivaled performance of an 11th Gen Intel Core chip with a sleeker than ever design and a smoother than ever screen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Black Keyboard Included

$314 off (25%)
$925 99
$1239 98
Buy at BestBuy

Normally priced at an understandably high $1,100 and up by itself, the 13-inch slate can be yours for a limited time for just $925.99 alongside a full-blown keyboard. When paired with the productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory, the Surface Pro 8 is even harder to beat by a "conventional" tablet, replicating the functionality of a good old fashioned laptop without compromising portability.

Naturally, you're looking at an entry-level model here with Intel Core i5 speed, 8 gigs of memory, and a 128GB solid-state drive, but together with a Type Cover keyboard that's usually available for $140, this is a bundle worth almost $1,250.

In other words, your combined Best Buy savings stand at $313.99, eclipsing all current and previous discounts offered by Microsoft itself, as well as other major third-party retailers. In case you're wondering, the device manufacturer actually has the exact same bundle on sale at a special price... of $999.99 at the time of this writing, further highlighting the appeal of Best Buy's three-day-only deal.

Without a doubt the best Windows tablet available in 2022, the Surface Pro 8 is nowhere near as sleek or slim as the aforementioned iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) or Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but it is extremely powerful, versatile, and ideal for both work and entertainment, with a 120Hz "PixelSense Flow" display, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and a stellar battery life of up to 16 hours of "typical usage."

Related phones

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
25%off $926 Special BestBuy $1350 Special MicrosoftStore $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • OS Windows 11
  • Display 13.0 inches 2880 x 1920 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 10 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM
  • Battery 6200 mAh
