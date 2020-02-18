Best Buy is having a blowout sale on select official Apple cases for new and old iPhones
In addition to routinely offering some of the greatest iPhone deals around, you can occasionally count on Best Buy to hook you up with massive discounts on popular accessories for Apple's hottest mobile devices. Case in point, an extensive new one-day-only sale that sees a full dozen first-party iPhone cases drop by 50 percent compared to their list prices.
At the other end of the spectrum, you can find a black leather folio providing both rear and front panel protection for the same device, as well as "pink sand" iPhone XS and XS Max smart battery cases. All three of these bad boys are typically available at $129.99 apiece, which means you can now purchase either of them in exchange for just $64.99.
As the name suggests, the Smart Battery Case comes with a... hump full of energy, extending the endurance of the 2018-released XS and XS Max to a whopping 33 and 37 hours respectively in talk time on a single charge.
If you're looking for something slimmer, sleeker, and a tad cheaper, Best Buy is charging $49.99 at the time of this writing instead of $99.99 for a black iPhone XS leather folio, as well as $24.99 for an array of simple yet elegant and convenient leather cases for the iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, XS, XS Max, and even the hot new iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. So, yeah, there's pretty much something for almost every type of iPhone user to be had today at a hefty 50 percent discount.
