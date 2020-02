Best Buy is having a blowout sale on select official Apple cases for new and old iPhones

These are all high-quality Apple-made accessories guaranteed to fit your new or old iPhone like a glove, providing top-notch protection against drops and scratches. The most affordable option currently on sale here is a straightforward silicone case for 2018's iPhone XS Max coated in an eye-catching red hue, which normally costs $39.99, scoring a solid $20 price cut for the next few hours only.

















As the name suggests, the Smart Battery Case comes with a... hump full of energy, extending the endurance of the 2018-released XS and XS Max to a whopping 33 and 37 hours respectively in talk time on a single charge.









In addition to routinely offering some of the greatest iPhone deals around , you can occasionally count on Best Buy to hook you up with massive discounts on popular accessories for Apple's hottest mobile devices. Case in point, an extensive new one-day-only sale that sees a full dozen first-party iPhone cases drop by 50 percent compared to their list prices.