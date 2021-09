Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals

Jump to section:

Carriers will also most likely have deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 during the big shopping event, so if you've set your eyes on them, Black Friday will present you with loads of opportunities to get them for cheap. Retailers will also join in the discount fun for the second-gen of Buds.







Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Black Friday deals





Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Black Friday deals









Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals









Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target Black Friday Samsung Galaxy buds deals preview

Do T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer Galaxy Buds deals on Black Friday?

Although there are still a couple of months before the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, comes, it's never too early to start preparing for events like this. Early preparation allows you to have a strategy and expectations and find the best offer for the tech gadget you have set your eyes on buying.This year, there is a new model of the affordable Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds 2, announced in August alongside Samsung's foldable devices, which are also most likely going to be seeing big Black Friday discounts. Samsung's own website often offers great deals even outside the shopping season, so we expect the South Korea-based giant to heavily discount Galaxy Buds in time for Black Friday.And without further ado, let's jump into what we expect to see in terms of offers this Black Friday.The newest Samsung Galaxy Buds model is the successor of the original Buds and is called Buds 2. This model brings active noise cancellation at an initially low price since the start, and its Black Friday deals will make it even more of a steal.Samsung's current premium earbuds , the Galaxy Buds Pro, came with the flagship series Galaxy S21 , announced back in January of this year, sporting ANC and all the premium earbud features one might want. The Galaxy Buds Pro's standard retail price is at $199, and we expect retailers and Samsung.com to slash that price by at least $40-$50 or more. Samsung's website could offer a general Black Friday discount which can grow even further if you have earbuds that you can trade-in.On the carrier front, the Galaxy Buds Pro offer may be tied with the purchase of a Galaxy smartphone. We've seen both scenarios: an offer with the purchase of another thing, or just a general 10-15% discount on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.Meanwhile, if you don't feel like waiting for Black Friday sales, you may want to check out some current deals available for the Galaxy Buds Pro.The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds were released on August 21, 2020. They offer a slightly different design than your typical true wireless earbuds: they have a bean-like shape, which makes them comfortable for long music-listening sessions. The earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation, IPX2 rating, and seamless pairing with a Galaxy phone or other Galaxy devices.The retail price of the Galaxy Buds Live is $169.99. With the upcoming Black Friday deals on carriers and retailers, and on Samsung.com, this price is expected to go down by at least $50, or even more. The situation is the same with the Buds Pro: if you have a trade-in, your chance of getting an irresistible deal on Samsung.com is higher.Keep in mind that as this is an older model, it may not be available on the major carriers; however, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon will surely have stocks and good deals on this model.The Buds+ came alongside the S20 trio at the beginning of last year and the fact these earbuds are getting older now makes them the perfect candidate for a real cheap Black Friday deal (of course, if stocks are available, as they are officially discontinued by Samsung but still available at third-party retailers).Although they miss some of the more recent models' features, such as, for example, Active Noise Cancellation, with deals and offers on retailers these earbuds can be a good enough option. They are especially good as a cheap alternative if you want to buy a pair of earbuds for your mom (that is if she isn't an audiophile and wants to just casually talk with you while she does chores).The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ list price without any discount is $149, and deals during the Black Friday shopping spree can drop it to $89 or even $79.These are the original Galaxy Buds which recently got their successor in the face of the Buds 2. These earbuds are the older model available right now and in some places, stocks may not be available. The standard retail price of these earbuds is $129, and Black Friday may give you a chance to get them for $79 or even cheaper.These earbuds don't offer Active Noise Cancellation or crazy-long battery life, but they are great if you're on a budget and want to seamlessly pair your earbuds to your Samsung Galaxy phone.This year, Black Friday will be on November 26, and Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target will all have great deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds models. Deals are going to be ranging between $40-$70, depending on the model. Even deeper discounts are expected on refurbished models on Best Buy and Amazon, which both have great renewal programs and these earbuds look and work like new. Refurbished deals also play a big role in Best Buy's Black Friday deals and the Black Friday offers at Amazon Walmart Black Friday sales and Target's Black Friday will also give us many opportunities for saving some cash, especially on older models of Galaxy earbuds which may not be available on retailers or on Samsung.com.Carriers will definitely slash prices during the shopping event and the most recent Galaxy Buds will likely be seeing a discount. Last year, AT&T's Black Friday was offering a 10-15% on all earbuds the carrier had, along which were the Buds Pro and the Buds Live. Verizon's Black Friday deals are also going to be huge and we can expect many offers on buying both phones and earbuds. The cool thing about Verizon is that the carrier often allows you to combine offers so you can benefit from multiple promos for the same product.