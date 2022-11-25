The hottest Motorola Black Friday deals right now
This Black Friday 2022 is full of great Motorola deals - you can get a foldable with up to $1000 off, high-end phones are discounted by at least 20% and the company's budget handsets are available for sub-$200 price even on Motorola's own web store that has the best deals on Moto phones, together with Amazon. Check out all Motorola Black Friday phone deals from below!
Best Motorola Black Friday 2022 deals
Check out the best current Black Friday deals on Motorola phones. If you have wanted for a while to buy a Moto, now is the time to do so for sure! Naturally, if we come across better deals, we will add them up here, so make sure to check back with this page if Motorola is your choice!
Which Motorola phone is the right for me?
Motorola has a large smartphone lineup, so sometimes it might get confusing as to which phone is for you. If you want the best from Motorola, the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) and the Motorola Edge (2022) are what you're looking for. Motorola offers two clamshell phones with a foldable display, the early one for Verizon, and the Motorola RAZR (2020). The Moto G family is a budget phone lineup that offers amazing value for money.
The Moto G Stylus 5G is another great phone from the series with its big display and fast processor. Motorola’s One series also offers great value for money. The Motorola One 5G Ace is one with a very nice display, fast Snapdragon 750G processor, a good camera system, and a big battery.
Are there unlocked Motorola phones on Black Friday?
The Black Friday deals at Motorola's website are usually for unlocked models, and the same can be said about Amazon's deals. Best Buy does offer unlocked Motorola phones during sales, and now all of its Moto deals don't require activation. Of course, if you go for carrier Black Friday deals, the Motorola phones there would most probably be locked.
However, as we already indicated, there are many options to get an unlocked Motorola phone during Black Friday: mainly Motorola's website, Amazon, and Best Buy. We recommend keeping your eyes on the fine print and deal details to make sure that you are getting an unlocked device.
