The hottest Motorola Black Friday deals right now

This Black Friday 2022 is full of great Motorola deals - you can get a foldable with up to $1000 off, high-end phones are discounted by at least 20% and the company's budget handsets are available for sub-$200 price even on Motorola's own web store that has the best deals on Moto phones, together with Amazon. Check out all Motorola Black Friday phone deals from below!





Best Motorola Black Friday 2022 deals



Check out the best current Black Friday deals on Motorola phones. If you have wanted for a while to buy a Moto, now is the time to do so for sure! Naturally, if we come across better deals, we will add them up here, so make sure to check back with this page if Motorola is your choice!





Motorola Razr 2020 is 57% off over at Amazon! Amazon has a massive 57% discount on the Motorola Razr from 2020, so if you've had your eyes on it for quite some time, this may be the perfect time to go for it! $800 off (57%) $599 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon Last year's Moto G Power is now 48% off on Amazon The massive 5,000mAh battery capacity makes the Moto G Power worthy of it's name. Right now, Amazon has it with a massive 48% discount with this Black Friday promo! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G from 2021 is 50% off! The Moto G Stylus from last year has gotten it's price cut in half over at Amazon, so hurry on over and check it out if you've had your gaze set on it! $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto Razr Gen 2 is 57% off RIGHT NOW Are you looking to find out what it feels like to hold a modernized classic in your hands? The Gen 2 Razr can be do just that for you for just $599.99! $800 off (57%) $599 99 $1399 99 Buy at Motorola The first reinvention of the Moto Razr is on for just $400 Don't get misguided by the price point or the year it came out! In some ways, this Razr is better than its successor . Right now, it's 67% off, no strings attached, so check it out while supplies last! $1000 off (67%) $499 99 $1499 99 Buy at Motorola The latest Motorola Edge+ is discounted by 25% with Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus from 2022 is huge both in size and in storage, with it's massive 512GB capacity. It's unlocked for all carriers, so this offer is really a no-brainer if this is what you are looking for! $166 off (25%) $499 99 $665 50 Buy at Amazon Amazon has got the Motorola Edge 2020 with 20% OFF A 90Hz Endless Edge display, a competent 64MP camera, 256GB of Storage and 6 gigs of RAM. Sounds good? The Motorola Edge 2020 is the phone in question, and right now it's 20% off via Amazon! $61 off (20%) $238 09 $299 27 Buy at Amazon 2022's Motorola Edge Flagship is at a $100 Discount A massive battery (5,000mAh) and a high refresh-rate display (144Hz) make the Motorola Edge a great pick, now available with a nice discount of $100. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola The Edge from 2021 is now $400 off from BestBuy! A chunky discount of $400 has been applied to the 2021 version of the Motorola Edge, and it's completely unlocked! Check it out while supplies last! $400 off (57%) $299 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy BestBuy takes off $100 from the 2022 Motorola Edge The deal is available if you activate the phone at the time of purchase, but also if you choose to activate later. This makes for a nice discount on the latest Motorola flagship! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Stylus from 2022 is 40% via Amazon! The phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 50 MP main camera, a 6.8" Max Vision FHD+ display, and comes with its own stylus. What more could you ask for? A 40% discount, and it's here right now! $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon 2022's Moto G Stylus 5G has a $200 discount The Moto G Stylus comes unlocked and 5G-enabled! This means that you can get this handy phone for just $200, so hurry up until supplies last! $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The Moto G Power from 2022 gets a $80 discount The Moto G Power's name is inspired by it's massive battery life, and now this discount has dropped it's price to just $169,99! Check it out over at BestBuy while the deal is still on! $80 off (32%) $169 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $190 on the Motorola One 5G Ace The Motorola One 5G is at a 48% discount over at BestBuy! This means that it can be yours for just a bit over $200! Check it out while the deal is still fresh! $190 off (48%) $209 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The latest Moto G 5G is discounted by 38% with Amazon No need for plans or trade-ins! This is just the Moto G 5G, no strings attached, with a hefty 38% discount, courtesy of Amazon. Check it out while the deal is still on! $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon offers you a 45% discount for a Moto G7 Power This budget Moto phone is currently on sale for almost half it's standard price, which is more than fair considering that it it has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of Storage, making it a great entry-level phone! $112 off (45%) $137 95 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Get a sweet $20 off the Moto G Play The Moto G Play is affordable to begin with, so this is just a nice extra. This phone is currently on offer for less than $150, and that is a bargain for sure! $20 off (12%) $149 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy The Moto G Pure is 31% off This reliable smartphone can be yours for just about $110! If you are looking to get it, now is the perfect time to browse this deal, while supplies still last! $50 off (31%) $109 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy



