Best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deals: Save $200 on the Sony XG300, $150 off JBL PartyBox, and more!

Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speaker





Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday



Save $200 on the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker! Best Buy is offering a hefty 57% discount on the Sony XG300 before Black Friday! This speaker delivers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making it perfect for outdoor use. Instead of the traditional circular design, here you can find Sony's unique diaphragm shape that increases sound pressure for booming bass and distinctive, high-quality audio. $200 off (57%) $149 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Sonos Roam 2 in White with 22% discount! The Sonos portable speaker is designed with precision-engineered drivers that deliver impressive clarity and bass despite its compact size. It's ultra-lightweight and portable, making it easy to take it anywhere. Now, it can be yours for $40 less than usual, so act fast while the offer still stands! The rechargeable battery is not bad and it gives you up to 10 hours of listening time! Enjoy! $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon JBL Go 4 with 20% discount during Black Friday! The JBL Go 4 is a super portable Bluetooth speaker that packs a punch with its pro-level sound and bass. It’s waterproof and dustproof, ideal for on-the-go adventures. The best part is that multi-speaker connection by Auracast is available. You can pair two Go 4 speakers to get stereo sound, or wirelessly connect multiple! $10 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









Jump to:







Black Friday deals on JBL speakers

JBL needs no introduction, as its products are among the best Bluetooth speakers one can get. We are getting a ton of JBL discounts this Black Friday! In fact, even before the event officially kicked off, there were already some pretty sweet early deals that one could check out!

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential is almost half its usual price! I just love Black Friday deals that are almost 50%. Like with this JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential! Apart from being real loud, it's got a dynamic lighting that syncs to the music, creating an engaging atmosphere for your guests. $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Almost 40% off the must-have JBL Flip 6! The JBL Flip 6 is currently 38% off its usual price, so you should definitely consider getting it, if you're after a Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday. It's also a really cool Christmas gift! $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% off its price on Amazon! The JBL Xtreme 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is now 21% down! Enjoy powerful sound and deep bass, plus IP67 waterproofing, 24 hours of playtime, and a built-in power bank! There's AI Sound Boost that uses advanced algorithms to analyze audio signals, optimizing speaker performance for enhanced power and dynamic range. This technology pushes the driver to its full potential, delivering a richer and more impactful sound experience. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon JBL PartyBox Stage 320 with a 33% discount! The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is now available with a 33% discount! This portable party speaker comes with a telescopic handle, wide sturdy wheels, powerful JBL Pro sound, a futuristic light show, up to 18 hours of playtime, and a splash-proof design! $200 off (33%) Buy at Amazon JBL Go 4 with 20% discount! The JBL Go 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that packs big pro sound with punchy bass. Waterproof and dustproof, it's perfect for any adventure. Now, with a 20% discount, it is even more affordable! $10 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Charge the party with the JBL Charge 5, now cheaper than before! 22% off the JBL Charge 5's usual price. This speaker excels in portability and sound capability! With an impressive 20-hour battery life, the JBL Charge 5 keeps the party going from dawn until well into the night. There's PartyBoost that allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party. $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon



Black Friday Sony Bluetooth speakers offers





Sony produces such a wide range of tech that it's easy to overlook their Bluetooth speakers , but they're a solid part of the lineup. Many of Sony's speakers deliver excellent sound without breaking the bank.



This Black Friday, we expect some of the pricier Sony Bluetooth speakers to drop by around 30% during Amazon's sales. Last year, the discounts on Sony's more affordable speakers were more modest, hovering around 20-25%, and we anticipate something similar this time around, too.





And if you are itching to grab a new Sony speaker before Black Friday officially kicks off, there are already some early deals that are definitely worth checking out!





Sony ULT Field 1 with 25% discount on Amazon! This Sony Bluetooth speaker gives you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it a solid companion for any adventure that needs a soundtrack! Apart from all of the above, this speaker looks really stylish! $32 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Save $200 on the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker! Best Buy is offering a hefty 57% discount on the Sony XG300 before Black Friday! This speaker delivers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making it perfect for outdoor use. Instead of the traditional circular design, here you can find Sony's unique diaphragm shape that increases sound pressure for booming bass and distinctive, high-quality audio. $200 off (57%) $149 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony ULT FIELD 7 is 30% off for Black Friday! The Sony ULT FIELD 7 delivers premium sound at a premium price, but with a 20% discount right now, it’s a solid deal! This Bluetooth speaker offers up to 30 hours of playtime and fast charging, so the party never has to stop! The X-Balanced Speaker Unit features a unique rectangular diaphragm, offering a larger surface area than traditional designs. Its 114 mm x 114 mm woofer delivers clear, deep bass for an enhanced audio experience. $150 off (30%) $349 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony SRS-XE300 has a 43% discount! The Sony SRS-XE300 offers even sound distribution, IP67 water, dust, and shockproof durability, up to 24-hour battery life, distortion-free X-Balanced speakers, and personalized sound control via the Sony | Music Center app, all for a premium audio experience on the go. Also, there's a microphone echo-cancelling technology incorporated. That's nice! $86 off (43%) $111 99 $198 Buy at Walmart Sony XV500 X-series is down by 25% Take the party anywhere with the Sony SRS-XV500 wireless speaker—featuring powerful sound, built-in lighting, a long-lasting battery, and even a karaoke mic input for endless fun. The SRS-XV500 combines woofers and front tweeters to produce deep bass and clear vocals. Its enhanced sound pressure ensures an immersive listening experience that will get you moving. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The compact Sony XB100 is 17% off its usual price! Looking for a portable, compact Bluetooth speaker? The Sony XB100 is a great pick, especially now that it’s available at a lower price than usual. The XB100 features a specially designed strap for easy portability, making it ideal for travel. Despite its compact size, it delivers impressive power. The Sound Diffusion Processor enhances audio by spreading sound throughout the space for a richer, more immersive experience. $10 off (17%) $49 99 $59 99 Buy at BestBuy

Black Friday Bose Bluetooth speakers deals





Bose is another well-known name in the audio tech world, and during Black Friday, we often see some of its Bluetooth speakers on sale! This year, we’re expecting discounts in the range of 20-30%, similar to what we saw last time.



Recommended Stories

Early deals are already popping up on select Bose models, while the best Black Friday speaker discounts will be rolling out soon!





25% cheaper: you can't afford to pass by the Bose SoundLink Max without saying "Hi!" The Bose SoundLink Max is a serious speaker for serious parties! It offers powerful sound, long-lasting battery life (up to 20 hours), and portability for any occasion. Its IP67 waterproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for poolside, beach, or rooftop gatherings. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex – portable, fun, classy, and... discounted! A fifth off the usual price that you'd pay for the Bose SoundLink Flex. Don't miss it, as this IP67-rated Bose portable Bluetooth speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, featuring a rugged silicone-wrapped design built to endure drops, shocks, and rust. $30 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Bose smart Dolby Atmos soundbar with 20% discount! The Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar is now available with a 20% discount! This Bluetooth soundbar offers immersive sound with voice control, built-in Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Max - save 25% right now at Best Buy Best Buy has an excellent deal on the Bose SoundLink Max. The portable Bluetooth speaker can now be yours with a 25% discount, which is $100 off its regular price. he stereo sound and deep bass turn good times to the max, letting you feel the music from your head to your toes. And with a trendy removable handle, you can take the party anywhere. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II - 23% off on Best Buy SoundLink Revolve+ II, the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose, is engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. Place it in the center of the room to give everyone the same experience. Or set it near a wall and sound will radiate and reflect around the room, immersing you in that same feeling you felt at your favorite show. Now discounted by 23% at Best Buy with this great Black Friday deal. $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speaker s deals





Sonos is a brand that is known for delivering top-notch audio, with speakers that can go toe-to-toe with Bose. Though their products are usually on the higher end price-wise, Black Friday often serves up some fantastic deals on them.





For example, we are expecting around a 20% discount on the Sonos Era at Amazon, which already has some early price drops. Other models like the Sonos Roam could see discounts in the 20-25% range.





And remember, Amazon isn't the only retailer getting in on the action – other stores are also gearing up to offer great Black Friday speaker deals, and we are expecting this year to be just as exciting!





Sonos Roam 2 in Black with 22% discount! The Sonos Roam 2, now with an 22% discount, delivers incredible sound in a super compact design! With 10 hours of battery life, it's waterproof, dustproof, and packed with smart features like Sonos Voice Control and Alexa, making it perfect for any adventure. $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Save $86 on the Sonos Sub mini! Boost your entertainment experience with the Sub Mini when paired with Beam or Ray, delivering deep, immersive sound that pulls you right into your favorite shows, movies, and games. You can get the Sonos Sub mini with a 20% discount right now! $86 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speakers deals





Anker is likely the best budget brand for portable speakers out there, delivering an impressive sound range at a wallet-friendly price. Black Friday is the perfect time to snag Anker products, with discounts typically slashing prices by 20-40%.



We can expect to see the Soundcore 2 drop by around 30%, while the more powerful Soundcore Boom 2 Plus might see price cuts of up to 25% or even more. If you're on the hunt for a great deal on portable speakers, Anker should definitely be on your radar!





While most Anker deals will likely pop up during the main event, you can already snag an Anker Bluetooth speaker at a discount thanks to the early Black Friday deals!





Anker Soundcore Boost is down by 20% on Amazon! The upgraded Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth speaker offers well-balanced sound with deep bass thanks to BassUp technology. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime, USB-C charging, and an IPX7 waterproof rating for worry-free listening. Now, it is 20% off during Black Friday! $12 off (20%) Buy at Amazon 15% discount on the Anker SoundCore 2 With this, you can experience powerful 12W audio with enhanced bass delivered by dual neodymium drivers and an advanced digital signal processor for great sound! Exclusive BassUp technology and a patented spiral bass port amplify low-end frequencies for deeper, more impactful beats. Built to withstand rain, dust, snow, and spills, this speaker is perfect for enjoying incredible sound anywhere, indoors or out. $7 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Want more deals?



