Best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deals: Save $200 on the Sony XG300, $150 off JBL PartyBox, and more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is music to your ears with incredible deals on Bluetooth speakers! Whether you’re after a portable powerhouse for outdoor adventures or a high-quality speaker for home, this year’s discounts have something for everyone.
For example, the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker is now off by $200 at Best Buy, while the JBL Go is now more affordable than ever with a 20% discount.
For Sonos buyers, you can now enjoy 20-22% off on select devices. Don’t wait too long—these deals are here for a limited time and could sell out fast!
For example, the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker is now off by $200 at Best Buy, while the JBL Go is now more affordable than ever with a 20% discount.
Discounts on popular models by Sony are ranging from 27% to a whopping 57%. Bose models are currently discounted by around 20%, which is awesome news for music fans.
For Sonos buyers, you can now enjoy 20-22% off on select devices. Don’t wait too long—these deals are here for a limited time and could sell out fast!
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday
Jump to:
Black Friday deals on JBL speakers
JBL needs no introduction, as its products are among the best Bluetooth speakers one can get. We are getting a ton of JBL discounts this Black Friday! In fact, even before the event officially kicked off, there were already some pretty sweet early deals that one could check out!
Black Friday Sony Bluetooth speakers offers
Sony produces such a wide range of tech that it's easy to overlook their Bluetooth speakers, but they're a solid part of the lineup. Many of Sony's speakers deliver excellent sound without breaking the bank.
This Black Friday, we expect some of the pricier Sony Bluetooth speakers to drop by around 30% during Amazon's sales. Last year, the discounts on Sony's more affordable speakers were more modest, hovering around 20-25%, and we anticipate something similar this time around, too.
This Black Friday, we expect some of the pricier Sony Bluetooth speakers to drop by around 30% during Amazon's sales. Last year, the discounts on Sony's more affordable speakers were more modest, hovering around 20-25%, and we anticipate something similar this time around, too.
And if you are itching to grab a new Sony speaker before Black Friday officially kicks off, there are already some early deals that are definitely worth checking out!
Black Friday Bose Bluetooth speakers deals
Bose is another well-known name in the audio tech world, and during Black Friday, we often see some of its Bluetooth speakers on sale! This year, we’re expecting discounts in the range of 20-30%, similar to what we saw last time.
Recommended Stories
Early deals are already popping up on select Bose models, while the best Black Friday speaker discounts will be rolling out soon!
Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speakers deals
Sonos is a brand that is known for delivering top-notch audio, with speakers that can go toe-to-toe with Bose. Though their products are usually on the higher end price-wise, Black Friday often serves up some fantastic deals on them.
For example, we are expecting around a 20% discount on the Sonos Era at Amazon, which already has some early price drops. Other models like the Sonos Roam could see discounts in the 20-25% range.
And remember, Amazon isn't the only retailer getting in on the action – other stores are also gearing up to offer great Black Friday speaker deals, and we are expecting this year to be just as exciting!
Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speakers deals
Anker is likely the best budget brand for portable speakers out there, delivering an impressive sound range at a wallet-friendly price. Black Friday is the perfect time to snag Anker products, with discounts typically slashing prices by 20-40%.
We can expect to see the Soundcore 2 drop by around 30%, while the more powerful Soundcore Boom 2 Plus might see price cuts of up to 25% or even more. If you're on the hunt for a great deal on portable speakers, Anker should definitely be on your radar!
We can expect to see the Soundcore 2 drop by around 30%, while the more powerful Soundcore Boom 2 Plus might see price cuts of up to 25% or even more. If you're on the hunt for a great deal on portable speakers, Anker should definitely be on your radar!
While most Anker deals will likely pop up during the main event, you can already snag an Anker Bluetooth speaker at a discount thanks to the early Black Friday deals!
Want more deals?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: