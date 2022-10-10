The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find

Also Read:

If you don’t want to add a thick layer of glass on top of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, there’s still a way to get some protection and keep the touch sensitivity of the display. Thin plastic screen protectors may not be as durable as their tempered glass counterparts but they do offer scratch and shock protection without sacrificing touch sensitivity and overall feel. If you don’t want to add a thick layer of glass on top of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, there’s still a way to get some protection and keep the touch sensitivity of the display. Thin plastic screen protectors may not be as durable as their tempered glass counterparts but they do offer scratch and shock protection without sacrificing touch sensitivity and overall feel.





AACL Pixel 7 Series Hybrid Film Screen Protector





AACL offers a solution for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the form of a thin film PET screen protector. With thickness of just 0.23 and 0.18 mm respectively, these films are so thin you won't notice they are on your Pixel phones.





There are some added benefits too, the fingerprint scanner works better with these kinds of screen protectors and the touch sensitivity is also better than what you're getting with a glass protector. The AACL hybrid PET screen protectors are also rated 5H (Pixel 7 Pro) and 7H (Pixel 7) respectively on the hardness scale, so they offer some protection as well. Last but not least, they're extremely affordable. There's also an alignment tool inside the box for easy installation and if you mess it up, there are 4 sheets in the pack.

AACL Pixel 7 Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Hybrid Film [7H][Fingerprint Compatible][Alignment Tool][4 Pack] Buy at Amazon AACL Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro Hybrid Film [5H][Fingerprint Unlock][Anti-Scratch][6.7 Inch][2 Pack ] Buy at Amazon





Ringke Pixel 7 Series Dual Easy Film Screen Protector





Another thin film option comes from Ringke, and it's pretty much more of the same - a flexible PET screen protector for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with the same benefits as the one we've already mentioned above.





Being a flexible and very thin, this Pixel 7 series screen protector is not only almost invisible but the installation is a breeze (there's also a guiding tool for easy application). With this Pixel 7 screen protector you're getting natural sensitivity with the added bonus of an anti fingerprint coating. Also, at a great price!

Ringke Dual Easy Film Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Premium Full Cover Film, Case Friendly, Screen Protector with Easy Application Kit Buy at Amazon Ringke Dual Easy Film Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro Premium Full Cover Film, Case Friendly, Installation Kit, Affordable Buy at Amazon





Best tempered glass Pixel 7 series screen protectors





The best way to protect your Pixel 7 series device (besides not dropping it, obviously) is to slab another sheet of glass on top of it. That way, if you do drop it, the added sheet will (hopefully) break instead of the actual screen. There are no guarantees but it's the best protection on the market at the moment - these are the best tempered glass Pixel 7 screen protectors.





Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Series Screen Protector





This Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Series Screen Protector will go along nicely with your Spigen case. And just like the case, it's top quality. Being a tempered glass protector its hardness is rated at 9H, which is the top level for smartphone screen protectors.





This Pixel 7 series screen protector also boasts an oleophobic coating, and it's made from special silicate that allows perfect transparency. There's an installation frame inside the retail box, and you also get a 2 sheets of glass for basically pocket money.

Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Screen Protector [GlasTR AlignMaster][9H hardness][installation frame][2 pack][affordable] Buy at Amazon





UniqueMe Pixel 7 Series Tempered Glass Screen Protector





Another tempered glass option comes from UniqueMe, and it's even more affordable than the Spigen screen protector we've mentioned above. These Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro tempered glass screen protectors have the same 9H hardness, and oleophobic coatings as the Spigen version but as an added bonus they do include a glass protector for the camera strip.





There are installation frames inside the package, and you're getting a pack of 2 glass sheets for the screen plus 3 sheets for the camera. At the moment, only the vanilla Pixel 7 version of this protector is available but the Pixel 7 Pro will pop-up soon enough, as well, so stay tuned.

UniqueMe Google Pixel 7 Tempered Glass Screen Protector Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector,Tempered Glass 9H Hardness, Fingerprint Compatible, Affordable price tag Buy at Amazon





Best liquid solution Pixel 7 series screen protectors





There's a strange niche product among the screen protection tools, and it's called liquid screen protection. The premise is simple, instead of dealing with alignment frames, films, sheets of glass and so on, you just pour a few drops of a liquid solution, wait until it's dry, buff it up, and you're ready to go. There are lots of benefits to this idea - you don't have to worry about models and dimensions, and this film solution will be easy to reapply too.





LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $500 Coverage





All of the above applies perfectly to this liquid screen protector. You can protect both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with this unique formula, made of silica dioxide (Si02) which is essentially microscopic particles of glass suspended in a liquid solution.





The interesting thing with this particular liquid Pixel 7 screen protector is that the company offers insurance for a couple of bucks extra. You can choose the amount and if the screen breaks, the company will fix it for your or pay the repair bill. It's actually pretty ingenious, and the application of the solution itself is pretty straightforward. The price isn't that high either.

LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $750 Coverage Wipe On Scratch and Shatter Resistant Nano Protection for All Phones Tablets and Smart Watches $15 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





So, there you have it. The best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors you can get right now. Sure, the list is a bit thin at the moment but it will only grow as time passes by. We're gonna keep an eye on Pixel 7 screen protectors coming out and add them to this article, so you better do the same with the said piece. Until then, enjoy your new Pixel 7 device!