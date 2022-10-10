The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6.
We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so today it’s time to talk about screen protection. Both phones sport flat screens, which helps with durability but there’s no reason not to be extra careful and safeguard your new Pixel with a decent screen protector. Here are some options.
We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so today it’s time to talk about screen protection. Both phones sport flat screens, which helps with durability but there’s no reason not to be extra careful and safeguard your new Pixel with a decent screen protector. Here are some options.
Also Read:
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 7
Jump to section:
If you don’t want to add a thick layer of glass on top of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, there’s still a way to get some protection and keep the touch sensitivity of the display. Thin plastic screen protectors may not be as durable as their tempered glass counterparts but they do offer scratch and shock protection without sacrificing touch sensitivity and overall feel.
Jump to section:
- Best thin Pixel 7 series screen protectors
- Best tempered glass Pixel 7 series screen protectors
- Best liquid solution Pixel 7 series screen protectors
Best thin Pixel 7 series screen protectors
If you don’t want to add a thick layer of glass on top of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, there’s still a way to get some protection and keep the touch sensitivity of the display. Thin plastic screen protectors may not be as durable as their tempered glass counterparts but they do offer scratch and shock protection without sacrificing touch sensitivity and overall feel.
AACL Pixel 7 Series Hybrid Film Screen Protector
AACL Pixel 7 Series Hybrid Film Screen Protector
AACL offers a solution for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the form of a thin film PET screen protector. With thickness of just 0.23 and 0.18 mm respectively, these films are so thin you won't notice they are on your Pixel phones.
There are some added benefits too, the fingerprint scanner works better with these kinds of screen protectors and the touch sensitivity is also better than what you're getting with a glass protector. The AACL hybrid PET screen protectors are also rated 5H (Pixel 7 Pro) and 7H (Pixel 7) respectively on the hardness scale, so they offer some protection as well. Last but not least, they're extremely affordable. There's also an alignment tool inside the box for easy installation and if you mess it up, there are 4 sheets in the pack.
Ringke Pixel 7 Series Dual Easy Film Screen Protector
Ringke Pixel 7 Series Dual Easy Film Screen Protector
Another thin film option comes from Ringke, and it's pretty much more of the same - a flexible PET screen protector for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with the same benefits as the one we've already mentioned above.
Being a flexible and very thin, this Pixel 7 series screen protector is not only almost invisible but the installation is a breeze (there's also a guiding tool for easy application). With this Pixel 7 screen protector you're getting natural sensitivity with the added bonus of an anti fingerprint coating. Also, at a great price!
Best tempered glass Pixel 7 series screen protectors
The best way to protect your Pixel 7 series device (besides not dropping it, obviously) is to slab another sheet of glass on top of it. That way, if you do drop it, the added sheet will (hopefully) break instead of the actual screen. There are no guarantees but it's the best protection on the market at the moment - these are the best tempered glass Pixel 7 screen protectors.
Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Series Screen Protector
Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Series Screen Protector
This Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 7 Series Screen Protector will go along nicely with your Spigen case. And just like the case, it's top quality. Being a tempered glass protector its hardness is rated at 9H, which is the top level for smartphone screen protectors.
This Pixel 7 series screen protector also boasts an oleophobic coating, and it's made from special silicate that allows perfect transparency. There's an installation frame inside the retail box, and you also get a 2 sheets of glass for basically pocket money.
UniqueMe Pixel 7 Series Tempered Glass Screen Protector
UniqueMe Pixel 7 Series Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Another tempered glass option comes from UniqueMe, and it's even more affordable than the Spigen screen protector we've mentioned above. These Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro tempered glass screen protectors have the same 9H hardness, and oleophobic coatings as the Spigen version but as an added bonus they do include a glass protector for the camera strip.
There are installation frames inside the package, and you're getting a pack of 2 glass sheets for the screen plus 3 sheets for the camera. At the moment, only the vanilla Pixel 7 version of this protector is available but the Pixel 7 Pro will pop-up soon enough, as well, so stay tuned.
Best liquid solution Pixel 7 series screen protectors
There's a strange niche product among the screen protection tools, and it's called liquid screen protection. The premise is simple, instead of dealing with alignment frames, films, sheets of glass and so on, you just pour a few drops of a liquid solution, wait until it's dry, buff it up, and you're ready to go. There are lots of benefits to this idea - you don't have to worry about models and dimensions, and this film solution will be easy to reapply too.
LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $500 Coverage
LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $500 Coverage
All of the above applies perfectly to this liquid screen protector. You can protect both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with this unique formula, made of silica dioxide (Si02) which is essentially microscopic particles of glass suspended in a liquid solution.
The interesting thing with this particular liquid Pixel 7 screen protector is that the company offers insurance for a couple of bucks extra. You can choose the amount and if the screen breaks, the company will fix it for your or pay the repair bill. It's actually pretty ingenious, and the application of the solution itself is pretty straightforward. The price isn't that high either.
Conclusion
So, there you have it. The best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors you can get right now. Sure, the list is a bit thin at the moment but it will only grow as time passes by. We're gonna keep an eye on Pixel 7 screen protectors coming out and add them to this article, so you better do the same with the said piece. Until then, enjoy your new Pixel 7 device!
Things that are NOT allowed: