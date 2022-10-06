The best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases you can get right now

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat! $670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift $229 $899 Pre-order at BestBuy The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy! $470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $129 $599 Pre-order at BestBuy



Will Pixel 6 series cases fit the Pixel 7 series?

You may feel tempted to use your old Pixel 6 series case with the new generation but this won’t be possible, as the new Pixel 7 devices are physically different than their predecessors. The Pixel 7 for example is smaller (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm vs 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm), so old cases just won’t fit.



Jump to section:

Google Pixel 7 series official cases

Google Pixel 7 series clear cases

Google Pixel 7 series rugged cases

Google offers its own cases for the Pixels and they come in some really cool colors, too. These cases are made from highly recyclable materials (30% recycled plastics for the whole case, and 75% recycled plastics for the polycarbonate shell, plus 100% recycled aluminum

For the buttons).



They will get the job done in protecting your new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while keeping the bright and vivid colors alive. The Pixel 7 cases are available in Lemongrass, Chalk, and Obsidian, and the Pixel 7 Pro cases come in Hazel, Chalk, and Obsidian. These cases are also pretty affordable at $29.99.





Check out all the official cases here



Google Pixel 7 series clear cases

For all of you who want to show the true colors of your new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a clear case might be the best solution. There are options out there that will both keep your new device safe and keep it on display. Granted, the protection is not on par with a true rugged case but what you see is what you get - there's a certain price for vanity. For all of you who want to show the true colors of your new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a clear case might be the best solution. There are options out there that will both keep your new device safe and keep it on display. Granted, the protection is not on par with a true rugged case but what you see is what you get - there's a certain price for vanity.





Ringke Fusion clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro





Ringke offers its crystal clear Fusion Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro case, and alongside its very affordable price tag you'll find some really cool features. This case employs a hybrid design - it's made of a polycarbonate transparent back panel and a TPU bumper frame for maximum flexibility and protection.





The Ringke Fusion is very lightweight, can absorb minor impacts and bumps, and last but not least, it won't yellow over time, keeping your Pixel 7 series colors on display. These Fusion cases also use Ringke's Duo-QuikCatch system, so you can enjoy a myriad of accessories with your case - straps, card holders, and more. It's also wireless charging compatible.

Ringke Fusion Google Pixel 7 Case Transparent, Elegant Look, Minimal Bulk, Wireless charging compatible, Affordable price tag Buy at Amazon Ringke Fusion Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Protective, Sturdy, Back Shockproof, TPU Bumper, Translucent, Smudge Resistant, Affordable Buy at Amazon





Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro





If you want to go transparent but don't want to sacrifice protection, there are still options. Spigen offers one such option in the face of the Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.





The hybrid technology (as the name suggests) employs two materials with different properties for maximum protection. The back is made form hard plastic to resist scratches, while the frame is soft and shock-absorbent.





The raised bezels also help with protection and the buttons are easy to press. Last but not least, these cases are also pretty affordable, especially for the quality they provide.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pixel 7 Case Hybrid technology, Crystal clear, Affordable price Buy at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pixel 7 Pro Case Hybrid technology, Crystal clear, Raised bezels, Affordable price tag Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel 7 series rugged cases





The maximum protection available lies in the rugged cases. If you want to be absolutely sure about your phone's physical wellbeing (not that there's anything absolute in this Universe), you should aim for a rugged case for your Pixel 7 series device.





Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Series Case





Spigen is a veteran brand and also a well-known entity in the smartphone protection world. And the Tough Armor case is recognized by countless users as one of the best budget option for protection. Now the model is available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.





These cases come with the patented multi-layer technology, consisting of a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches, and a newly developed shock-absorbing foam, for extra protection.





There's an integrated kickstand, raised lips, and the AirCushion technology that acts like small airbags for the corners of your phone. The Tough Armor Pixel 7 series case is military grade (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), and extremely affordable. Don't miss out.

Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Case Multi-layer protection, integrated kickstand, AirCushion technology, Affordable price tag Buy at Amazon Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Pro Case Hard PC and soft TPU for maximum protection, shock-absorbing foam, AirCushion technology, Affordable price Buy at Amazon





Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Series Case





There's a way to get a rugged case without your phone ending up looking like Optimus Prime. The Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Series Case is slim, lightweight and stylish but at the same time it comes with military grade protection. (drop tested 26 times from 48 inches).





It looks really cool (the Blueberry colors is our personal favorite), and it comes with grip pattern on the sides to help you never drop your phone. The lips are raised and the case is also fully wireless charging compatible. Designed in Irving California and manufactured in South Korea - great bang for your bucks.

Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Case Military Grade Drop Tested, Dual Layer Silicone, Blueberry Navy Buy at Amazon Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Pro Military Grade Drop Tested, Dual Layer Silicone, Blueberry Navy Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





This is it, at least for now! We're still in the early days of the Pixel 7 series journey, so expect Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases to pop up like mushrooms after rain. Be sure to keep an eye on this article, as we will add new entries in the following days to help you choose the best protection for your new Pixel phone.







