The best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases you can get right now
The Pixel 7 series is finally official, after it was briefly shown during the annual Google I/O keynote back in May. Now preorders are live for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and there are a lot of bells and whistles to make you pull the trigger on one of these devices.
And even though the vanilla Pixel 7 can even be perceived as “affordable” with its price tag of just $599, and the true flagship - the Pixel 7 Pro is still way under the psychological $1000 threshold (starting at $899), both phones need protection. Below you will find the best cases for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro you can get right now. But first, let’s answer a pressing question.
You may feel tempted to use your old Pixel 6 series case with the new generation but this won’t be possible, as the new Pixel 7 devices are physically different than their predecessors. The Pixel 7 for example is smaller (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm vs 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm), so old cases just won’t fit.
Google offers its own cases for the Pixels and they come in some really cool colors, too. These cases are made from highly recyclable materials (30% recycled plastics for the whole case, and 75% recycled plastics for the polycarbonate shell, plus 100% recycled aluminum
For the buttons).
Will Pixel 6 series cases fit the Pixel 7 series?
Jump to section:
- Google Pixel 7 series official cases
- Google Pixel 7 series clear cases
- Google Pixel 7 series rugged cases
Google Pixel 7 series official cases
Google Pixel 7 official cases in Lemongrass, Chalk, and Obsidian
They will get the job done in protecting your new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while keeping the bright and vivid colors alive. The Pixel 7 cases are available in Lemongrass, Chalk, and Obsidian, and the Pixel 7 Pro cases come in Hazel, Chalk, and Obsidian. These cases are also pretty affordable at $29.99.
Check out all the official cases here
For all of you who want to show the true colors of your new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a clear case might be the best solution. There are options out there that will both keep your new device safe and keep it on display. Granted, the protection is not on par with a true rugged case but what you see is what you get - there's a certain price for vanity.
Google Pixel 7 series clear cases
Ringke Fusion clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The Ringke Fusion case for the Pixel 7 series offers a slim and sleek design with no bulk
Ringke offers its crystal clear Fusion Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro case, and alongside its very affordable price tag you'll find some really cool features. This case employs a hybrid design - it's made of a polycarbonate transparent back panel and a TPU bumper frame for maximum flexibility and protection.
The Ringke Fusion is very lightweight, can absorb minor impacts and bumps, and last but not least, it won't yellow over time, keeping your Pixel 7 series colors on display. These Fusion cases also use Ringke's Duo-QuikCatch system, so you can enjoy a myriad of accessories with your case - straps, card holders, and more. It's also wireless charging compatible.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers the best of both worlds
If you want to go transparent but don't want to sacrifice protection, there are still options. Spigen offers one such option in the face of the Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
The hybrid technology (as the name suggests) employs two materials with different properties for maximum protection. The back is made form hard plastic to resist scratches, while the frame is soft and shock-absorbent.
The raised bezels also help with protection and the buttons are easy to press. Last but not least, these cases are also pretty affordable, especially for the quality they provide.
Google Pixel 7 series rugged cases
The maximum protection available lies in the rugged cases. If you want to be absolutely sure about your phone's physical wellbeing (not that there's anything absolute in this Universe), you should aim for a rugged case for your Pixel 7 series device.
Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Series Case
The Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 series Case stand at the top of the smartphone protection food chain
Spigen is a veteran brand and also a well-known entity in the smartphone protection world. And the Tough Armor case is recognized by countless users as one of the best budget option for protection. Now the model is available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
These cases come with the patented multi-layer technology, consisting of a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches, and a newly developed shock-absorbing foam, for extra protection.
There's an integrated kickstand, raised lips, and the AirCushion technology that acts like small airbags for the corners of your phone. The Tough Armor Pixel 7 series case is military grade (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), and extremely affordable. Don't miss out.
Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Series Case
The Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Series Case is slim but durable"
There's a way to get a rugged case without your phone ending up looking like Optimus Prime. The Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 7 Series Case is slim, lightweight and stylish but at the same time it comes with military grade protection. (drop tested 26 times from 48 inches).
It looks really cool (the Blueberry colors is our personal favorite), and it comes with grip pattern on the sides to help you never drop your phone. The lips are raised and the case is also fully wireless charging compatible. Designed in Irving California and manufactured in South Korea - great bang for your bucks.
Conclusion
This is it, at least for now! We're still in the early days of the Pixel 7 series journey, so expect Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases to pop up like mushrooms after rain. Be sure to keep an eye on this article, as we will add new entries in the following days to help you choose the best protection for your new Pixel phone.
