Get a pair of Beats Studio3 from Amazon for way less than usual

As true Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 sound phenomenal, with a strong emphasis on bass. Also, being premium headphones, they are comfortable and are packed with features like pure adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), and real-time audio calibration. Furthermore, the headphones support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which enhances your listening experience by making the songs feel three-dimensional.



Apple users will just fall in love with the Beats Studio3, since the headphones sport an Apple W1 chip, which allows them to pair with other Apple devices faster and easier. But don't worry if you are team Green Bubble, since Beats Studio3 work well with Android phones as well.



In addition to all of their bells and whistles, the Beats Studio3 have a pretty awesome battery life. They offer up to 22 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled. With ANC turned off, however, the listening time goes up to 40 hours on a single charge. The headphones also support Beats Fast Fuel charging, so you can get 3 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.



Want a pair of awesome-sounding headphones? Tap the deal button below and grab a pair of Beats Studio3 in Defiant Black-Red or just Red from Amazon. The two color options of these awesome headphones are currently down by 27%, which means you will save approximately $96 if you are quick enough and capitalize on this deal right now.