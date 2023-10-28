Amazon UK makes the amazing Beats Studio3 headphones just irresistible with another price cut





As proper Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 have phenomenal sound with a strong bass hip-hop lovers would love. In addition to that, these bad boys are comfy, allowing you to blast those Taylor Swift songs you love so much for hours and hours without experiencing any ear fatigue. Also, the headphones come with pure adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), real-time audio calibration, and have support for Apple's Spatial Audio, which makes audio three-dimensional, thus feeling more immersive.



Now, the Beats Studio3 may be wearing Beats's logo, but they are technically an Apple product since Apple owns Beats. As a result of that, the cans come with Apple's W1 chip, giving them the superpower to seamlessly connect with other Apple devices like iPhones and iPads. However, the headphones work well with Android-powered devices, so don't worry, you can use them with your Android phone as well.



As for their battery life, the Beats Studio3 offer up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled. Disable the ANC, and battery life goes up to 40 hours on a single charge.



Beats headphones are just head-turners. They have a stylish design, and that Beats logo definitely grabs attention the moment you look at it. And if you want everyone on the street to notice your top-tier, expensive headphones, then we suggest you capitalize on this deal right now.At the moment, Amazon UK has the amazing Beats Studio3 headphones in Shadow Grey and Black on sale for 29% off their price, which means you can now get a pair and score sweet savings of £101 through this nice deal.